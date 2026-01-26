Options For All Launches “You Better Werk,” a Recovery-Informed Path Back to Work

The right to work belongs to everyone. Work is more than a paycheck. It is independence. It’s belonging. It’s dignity.” — Brian Zotti, CEO of Opions For All

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Options For All, in partnership with Stepping Stone of San Diego, announced the soft launch of You Better Werk, a new employment-focused program designed to support individuals in recovery who are interested in working or returning to work.Built on the belief that meaningful employment can support stability, confidence, and long-term recovery, You Better Werk offers a strengths-based, individualized approach to employment. Rather than requiring months of training before work begins, the program emphasizes rapid connection to real-world employment, paired with personalized coaching and ongoing support while clients are on the job.“The right to work belongs to everyone. Work is more than a paycheck. It is independence. It’s belonging. It’s dignity. It’s the chance to contribute, to grow, and to be recognized as a full member of the community,” said Brian Zotti, CEO of Options For All. “When people have real access to employment, our whole community is stronger. Our economy grows. Our neighborhoods thrive. Our shared future expands. We all benefit when everyone can work. This is not charity. It is responsibility. We are part of the same village. It is time we start acting like it. It is time we build workplaces, systems, and communities that reflect a simple truth: everyone deserves the opportunity to add value and to live a life without limits.”The program is designed for individuals with substance use histories who are curious about working or returning to work and who may have experienced interruptions in employment. Clients receive wraparound support from a dedicated team, including a case manager and job placement specialist, as well as vocational guidance, employer engagement, and ongoing coaching.As a trusted recovery partner, Stepping Stone will host You Better Werk information sessions, creating a familiar, low-pressure environment where clients can learn more about the program and ask questions. Clients who wish to move forward will then meet one-on-one with a case manager to explore goals, readiness, and interest in joining the program.You Better Werk is not a guaranteed job placement program. Options For All does not promise specific jobs, timelines, wages, industries, or hours. Participation requires eligibility through the California Department of Rehabilitation (DOR). Options For All can assist individuals with opening a DOR case, but eligibility and authorization are determined by DOR.The program will begin with a soft launch in mid-January 2026 and is designed to grow in partnership with recovery organizations and local employers.

