California Nonprofit Serving Adults with Disabilities Named a USA Today Top Workplace 2026

Options For All supports 400+ employees and thousands of adults with disabilities across California, earning national recognition for workplace culture.

If you take care of your people, they'll take care of everything else” — Brian Zotti, CEO of Opions For All

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN DIEGO, CA — Options For All (OFA), a California state-wide nonprofit that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities find jobs, housing, and community, has been named a USA Today Top Workplace for 2026 — one of a select group of organizations nationwide recognized for outstanding employee culture.The honor, determined entirely by employee feedback, places OFA alongside companies known for investing in their people. For a nonprofit operating in the demanding human services sector, where staff burnout and turnover are persistent challenges, the recognition carries particular weight."If you take care of your people, they'll take care of everything else," said Brian Zotti, CEO of Options For All. "This recognition isn't just a proud moment — it's fuel. The best version of OFA is still ahead of us."That philosophy has real-world consequences. OFA's more than 400 employees deliver direct services to adults with disabilities across San Diego County, supporting them in securing employment, living independently, and participating fully in their communities. A stable, engaged workforce means more consistent, higher-quality care for the people OFA serves.Founded in 1985, Options For All has grown into one of the region's leading disability services organizations. Unlike many nonprofits in its sector, OFA has built a workplace model centered on employee engagement, professional development, comprehensive benefits, competitive wages, and a culture where — according to its own employees — people genuinely want to stay.The USA Today Top Workplaces program evaluates organizations using surveys administered by Energage, an independent research firm, measuring factors including leadership, compensation, flexibility, and employee sense of purpose.OFA is currently hiring. Open positions are listed at optionsforall.org/careers

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