Options For All Launches First-of-Its-Kind Cloud Developer Program Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Institute

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Options For All, a California-based nonprofit dedicated to inclusive employment, announced today the launch of its first cohort of a groundbreaking Cloud Developer Program, delivered by AWS Cloud Institute and supported by the California Department of Rehabilitation.Through this initiative, AWS and Options For All have teamed up to expand access to cloud computing education for adults with disabilities, creating new pathways into technology-related careers while advancing inclusive workforce development across California.The Cloud Developer Program provides hands-on technical instruction through AWS Cloud Institute, which is offered and delivered by Amazon Web Services, along with individualized coaching, career readiness, and ongoing employment support provided by Options For All. The program is designed with accessibility built into the experience, allowing it to adapt to a range of learning styles, strengths, and support needs.The curriculum includes preparation and exam vouchers for the AWS Cloud Practitioner and AWS Developer Associate certifications. While certification preparation is included, earning AWS certifications is not required to complete the program.“This collaboration with Amazon Web Services represents a first-of-its-kind program experience in California, built to expand meaningful employment for adults with disabilities,” said Brian Zotti, CEO of Options For All. “Employment is a pathway to independence, stability, and belonging, and we are committed to building models that can scale.”Beyond technical skill development, the program emphasizes confidence-building and career identity. Participants receive coaching and support to help them articulate their professional goals, navigate workplace expectations, and build long-term career momentum. While the program does not guarantee employment, it is designed to support participants in preparing for competitive, integrated roles aligned with today’s workforce needs.For employers, the initiative demonstrates a scalable, employer-informed model for inclusive workforce development, helping organizations better understand how to support and engage diverse talent through intentional program design.The launch of the first cohort reflects what is possible when technology leaders and mission-driven organizations co-design inclusive training models that can be expanded and adapted across communities.About Options For AllOptions For All is a California-based nonprofit dedicated to creating inclusive opportunities for adults with disabilities. Through employment services, career pathways, and community engagement, Options For All supports people in building meaningful lives where they live, work, and belong.

