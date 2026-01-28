mindsight Achieves B Corp Certification, Underscoring Commitment to Purpose-Driven Growth

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- mindsight , a research firm serving better-for-you consumer brands, has earned Certified B Corporation status from B Lab, joining a global community of companies meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.“Becoming a B Corp formalizes a belief we’ve always operated from,” said Shawn Edwards, Founder and Executive Director of mindsight. “Business growth and good should go hand in hand. This certification reflects who we are and how we want brands to grow.”The certification process evaluates companies across governance, workers, community, environmental impact, and customer value. For mindsight, the assessment served as both validation and improvement, strengthening internal policies and aligning operational practices with the same clarity and accountability the firm brings to its clients.mindsight partners with growth-stage consumer brands—across food and beverage, wellness, personal care, and lifestyle—helping them make evidence-based decisions at key inflection points such as launches, fundraising, and market expansion. The company sees its B Corp status as an extension of its mission: helping brands scale responsibly, without sacrificing integrity.“We help brands make confident, insight-driven decisions,” Edwards added. “B Corp certification ensures we hold ourselves to the same standards that the brands we serve do. ”About mindsightmindsight is a full-service consumer insights firm supporting growth-stage brands through custom research including segmentation, brand equity, and product testing. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, mindsight specializes in better-for-you and purpose-driven brands. Learn more at https://mindsight.inc/

