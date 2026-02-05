SmartBuild Systems to Exhibit at the 58th Annual NFBA Building Expo 2026

SmartBuild Systems Logo

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartBuild Systems , a leader in post-frame building design software, announced today that it will exhibit at the 58th Annual NFBA Building Expo , taking place February 25–27, 2026, at the Oklahoma City Convention Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.Hosted by the National Frame Building Association (NFBA), the annual Building Expo is the premier event for the post-frame construction industry, bringing together builders, suppliers, engineers, and manufacturers from across North America for three days of education, networking, and innovation.SmartBuild Systems will showcase its latest advancements in post-frame design software, including tools that help contractors and suppliers streamline building design, improve accuracy, and move projects from concept to construction-ready documentation faster.“The NFBA Expo continues to be one of the most important gatherings for the post-frame industry,” said Royden Wagler, Director of Sales & Marketing at SmartBuild Systems. “It is where builders come to share ideas, learn from each other, and see how technology is evolving. We look forward to connecting with customers and demonstrating how SmartBuild supports real-world post-frame workflows.”The 2026 NFBA Building Expo will feature educational sessions, technical presentations, and a robust exhibit hall highlighting products and services tailored to post-frame construction. Attendees will also have access to networking events and industry discussions focused on best practices, engineering standards, and business growth.SmartBuild’s presence at the event reflects the company’s continued investment in the post-frame community and its commitment to providing software solutions designed specifically for how post-frame buildings are designed, sold, and built.Additional information about the NFBA Building Expo, including registration details and the full conference schedule, is available at https://nfba.org/aws/NFBA/pt/sp/building-expo About SmartBuild SystemsSmartBuild Systems is a leading software platform purpose-built for post-frame construction. Trusted by builders, suppliers, and distributors, SmartBuild enables fast, accurate design of post-frame buildings—including pole barns, garages, sheds, carports, and all-metal structures—through a single, web-based system.The software generates 3D models, material takeoffs, pricing, and construction-ready documents in minutes, helping users reduce errors, speed up bids, and deliver consistent results from design to build. Learn more about SmartBuild Systems at https://smartbuildsystems.com/

