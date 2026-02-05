Exodus Moving & Storage Honors Veterans Through Ongoing Support of Field of Honor® and Community Leadership

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, and Colorado celebrates 150 years of statehood, Exodus Moving & Storage is proud to reaffirm its deep-rooted commitment to veterans, patriotism, and local service through its continued support of the annual Field of Honorin Fort Collins.For Exodus, honoring those who serve is a personal and enduring value woven into the fabric of the company. As a family-owned business with nearly three decades of service across Colorado, Exodus has long been involved in veteran-focused community efforts, including advertising partnerships with Veterans Life Magazine, local veteran breakfasts, and deep relationships with veteran realtors and families who trust Exodus during their most meaningful life transitions.This Memorial Day, Exodus will once again participate in the 6th Annual Field of Honor—a stirring, community-led tribute held at Spring Canyon Community Park. The event features 500 American flags displayed in formation, each accompanied by a medallion honoring a hero: active military, veterans, first responders, teachers, and local leaders. Sponsored by the Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary , this event invites the community to walk among the flags, reflect, and express gratitude for those who have made a lasting impact.“Every flag tells a story,” said Carrie Levy, CEO of Exodus Moving & Storage. “As the wife and mother of veterans, this event is deeply meaningful to me, both personally and professionally. At Exodus, we believe in honoring service through action.”Exodus’ participation is part of a broader pattern of values-based leadership. From providing logistics support to nonprofits, to championing senior veterans and military families during major life transitions, Exodus brings dignity, care, and integrity to every move—especially for those connected to service.Ilan Levy, co-owner of Exodus, added, “Having served in the military myself, I understand the lifelong impact that service has on individuals and families. It is not enough to simply say thank you—we believe in showing up with integrity and follow-through. That is what this event, and our role in it, truly represents.”Field of Honor: A Community LegacySince its inception in 2021, Field of Honorhas raised more than $68,000 in grants for local nonprofits supporting veterans and first responders. Past beneficiaries include Healing Warriors, Platte River Veterans Flyfishing, Health4Heroes, Hearts & Horses, and High Plains Honor Flight, among others.This year’s event will take place May 22–25, 2026, and is free to the public. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the adjacent Veterans Plaza, home to additional commemorations, including a traveling Vietnam Wall memorial in prior years.Carrie Levy is actively fundraising for the event and sees this effort not only as a tribute to the past but a legacy for future generations. “As we approach America 250 and Colorado’s 150th, this is a powerful moment to reflect on what patriotism looks like in action,” she said. “For Exodus, that means showing up and honoring the people who have made our freedoms possible.”About Exodus Moving & StorageFounded in Colorado and locally owned, Exodus Moving & Storage has served residential and commercial clients for over 30 years. The company offers full-service moving solutions across Colorado and beyond, including local and long-distance moving, climate-controlled storage, senior relocation, and packing services.Learn more at www.exodusmoving.com

