AirData Expands Global Accessibility With Platform Translation in 8 Languages

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirData, a drone fleet data management platform used by organizations worldwide, today announced that its platform is now available in eight languages across both the web application and mobile apps. Supported languages include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Hebrew.AirData is used by a wide range of commercial, public safety, and government drone programs, helping operators manage daily operations, reporting, and compliance across distributed teams. The addition of platform translation reflects ongoing efforts to improve accessibility and usability to meet growing demand from international customers and users.“As AirData continues to see strong growth in non-English-speaking regions, accessibility and ease of use become even more important,” said AirData CEO Eran Steiner. “Native platform translation reduces pilot friction and helps teams more easily meet compliance requirements across diverse, multilingual fleets.”AirData automatically displays the platform interface in a supported language, with no manual configuration, plugins, or external translation tools required. The default language is determined by the preferred language settings of the user’s device or browser.The translated interface supports navigation and workflows across daily drone fleet operations and is available now across the AirData web application and mobile apps. AirData plans to continue expanding localized support over time, including additional languages, region-specific regulations, compliance requirements, and airspace considerations.“Our international customer base spans a wide range of industries and language preferences,” Steiner added. “With increasing adoption across Europe, Africa, Central and South America, native platform translation allows pilots to operate and report in the language they are most comfortable using, supporting safer operations and more consistent compliance.”Additional ResourcesTo learn more about other recent platform updates and AirData’s 10-year milestone, read the AirData blog here: AirData 2026: A Look Back at the Year About AirDataAirData is the largest online drone fleet data management and real-time flight streaming platform, serving over 400,000 users with over 58 million flights uploaded to date, processing an average of 25,000 flights a day, with high-resolution data stored per each flight. It is used by large fleet operators around the world as a comprehensive flight safety data analysis and crash prevention platform, with advanced maintenance, mission planning, pilot tracking, and easy-to-use live streaming. Learn more at: AirData.com

