Protecting Veterans: VA’s commitment during flu season

Ensuring Veterans stay protected during flu season

Flu season is ramping up, and it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine if you haven’t done so already. As flu season is in full force, and flu-like activity in the U.S. is at the highest levels recorded in nearly 30 years, VA remains committed to protecting Veterans’ health. VA has been ready with flu vaccinations since September. To address new flu strains, VA ensures Veterans are offered the most current and effective flu vaccine available. Annual flu vaccines are one of the best defenses against serious illness, the need for hospital care or complications from the flu.

Easy access to flu vaccines for Veterans

Veterans have multiple convenient options to receive a flu shot:

During routine appointments at VA facilities.

At flu shot clinics and walk-in vaccination services offered by many VA facilities.

At in-network community locations, such as retail pharmacies.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for Veterans to get their flu shot,” said Amy Grant, a registered nurse at the West Texas VA Health Care System. “Prevention is always better than treatment, and just a few minutes today can help protect Veterans and their loved ones all season long.”

Convenience and confidence in care

Veterans often find getting a flu shot at VA facilities to be quick and easy process. “I literally walked right in, got my flu shot and was out the door all within 15 minutes,” said Navy Veteran Edward Covington. “VA couldn’t have made it any easier—the process was excellent.”

Flu shot clinics show VA’s commitment to maintaining Veterans’ health year-round. In addition to flu vaccines, VA offers various essential immunizations tailored to Veterans’ unique health needs.

Proactive health measures and staying updated

VA encourages Veterans to be proactive about their health, especially during flu season. This includes:

Keeping up to date with recommended vaccinations.

Washing your hands often.

Eating a healthy diet.

Drinking enough water to stay hydrated.

Getting restful sleep.

Staying informed about health advisories.

New flu strains can be risky, so it’s important for Veterans to get a flu shot each year. Vaccination protects both the individual and the community by reducing the spread of the virus.

Get your flu shot today

For Veterans enrolled in VA health care, the flu shot is part of their coverage. Flu shots are available at:

VA medical centers.

VA community-based outpatient clinics.

Participating retail pharmacies.

Participating urgent care centers.

Veterans are encouraged to use these resources to stay healthy and protected during the flu season. For more information or to find the nearest vaccination site, contact your local VA facility. Find a local VA facility on VA.gov.

Protect yourself and loved ones by getting your flu shot today. If you haven’t applied for VA health care, it’s never too late. If you’re a Veteran or know a Veteran who hasn’t applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.