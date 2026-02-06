VA Research Wrap Up: New findings on schizophrenia, burn pits and prostate cancer

VA’s Office of Research and Development recently published three News Briefs highlighting research findings on the genetics behind schizophrenia, burn pit exposure and prostate cancer risk.

Study finds shared genetics in schizophrenia risk

VA researchers identified more than 100 ancestry-independent regions of the human genome that influence schizophrenia risk in people of African ancestry, in a landmark study that highlights the shared biological underpinnings of the disease.

The researchers analyzed data from more than 13,500 Veterans with schizophrenia and 65,000 controls of African ancestry from the VA Million Veteran Program. While the findings showed much of the genetic risk for schizophrenia is shared across different ancestries, the researchers also identified genetic risk factors unique to people of African ancestry. The findings address a longstanding gap in genetic research and highlight the importance of including diverse study populations to better understand schizophrenia and other diseases. View the full study from “Nature.”

Burn pit exposure tied to lung carbon buildup

A study by a team that included a VA Eastern Colorado researcher found Veterans with a history of exposure to military burn pits had three times the level of carbon particles in their lungs compared to unexposed individuals.

The study involved biopsies from 24 Veterans with lung disease compared with samples from tobacco smokers and healthy nonsmokers. Veterans who reported burn pit exposure had carbon material in their airways at levels similar to smokers. The findings offer direct evidence of a link between burn pit smoke exposure to lasting changes in Veterans’ lungs. View the full study from “Scientific Reports.”

Genetic model helps predict prostate cancer risk

VA Million Veteran Program (MVP) researchers created a genetic prediction model that may more accurately predict patients’ risk for prostate cancer.

The researchers used data from more than 585,000 male Veterans who volunteered for MVP to create the P-CARE scale, which considers family history, genetic ancestry and a polygenic risk score based on a wide array of genetic variants. Patients with the highest 20% of P-CARE scores had nearly a three-times higher risk of prostate cancer compared to those with a median score, while those in the lowest 20% had only 40% the risk. Validation in a separate group of patients showed the P-CARE scale improved the accuracy of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, a blood test frequently used to screen for prostate cancer. The model is now being tested in a clinical trial of precision prostate cancer screening. View the full study from “Nature Cancer.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.