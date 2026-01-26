Surveys Are Slowing Climate Action, DitchCarbon Introduces The Solution

New Solution

Supplier surveys slow climate action. DitchCarbon launches an AI survey responder to cut reporting busywork (up to 65%) and help teams decarbonize faster.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprises surveying their suppliers are stalling climate action, until now.Sustainability managers are spending huge amounts of time completing customer questionnaires, leaving less time to actually reduce emissions. In fact, up to 65% of their time can be lost to survey busywork.To solve this, DitchCarbon is launching today its AI-powered survey responder , built to eliminate repetitive reporting and unlock more time for real decarbonization. Sustainability teams can upload their data once, and DitchCarbon Agents handle the rest, saving up to 65% of the workday.The stakes are real. Based on DitchCarbon research, only a small proportion of enterprises are actively reducing emissions today, and many cite the time drain of supplier surveys as a major barrier to progress.To accelerate action, DitchCarbon is researching every company on the planet to track climate progress at scale and improve transparency across supply chains. DitchCarbon has already published 1.4M public company profiles, including Apple’s (view here ).These profiles are 100% free to claim. Once claimed, organizations can activate the survey responder to reduce reporting friction, respond faster to customer requests, and focus on the work that drives measurable emissions reductions.“Buyers and partners are already evaluating suppliers on sustainability performance, and your DitchCarbon Profile is often the first place they look,” said Marc Munier, CEO of DitchCarbon. “Claiming your profile helps you show real progress, reduce reporting friction, and spend more time on the work that actually cuts emissions.”🔗 Claim your free profile: http://ditchcarbon.com/claimyourprofile

