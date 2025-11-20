DitchCarbon Powers Business Action Bank Chatbot ‘Aurora’ to Help Organizations Tackle Supply Chain Emission in Real Time

Aurora

Aurora, a new UN-backed Business Action Bank chatbot powered by DitchCarbon, gives organizations instant, data-driven guidance to cut supply-chain emissions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DitchCarbon announced the launch of Aurora, a new AI-powered chatbot available on the Business Action Bank homepage, designed to help organizations reduce supplier emissions and address Scope 3 challenges with instant, data-backed guidance.With the COP climate negotiations driving renewed urgency for tangible corporate climate action, the Business Action Bank is accelerating its efforts to equip organizations with accessible, actionable tools. Aurora is a central component of this push , helping companies translate ambition into measurable progress. DitchCarbon is powering this initiative with its global emissions intelligence and technical expertise.Aurora leverages DitchCarbon’s proprietary database of emissions insights covering 1.3 million companies worldwide, enabling users to access practical examples, case studies, and best practices for decarbonizing their supply chains—directly from the Business Action Bank website.Real-Time Support for Scope 3 and Supplier DecarbonizationWith supply chain (Scope 3) emissions often accounting for the majority of a company’s footprint, many organizations struggle to know where to start—and how to move from strategy to action. Aurora is designed to close that gap by providing:-Case studies showcasing how organizations are reducing supplier emissions in practice-Best practices for measuring, managing, and reducing Scope 3 emissions-Guidance on supplier engagement, data collection, and setting credible targetsUsers can simply ask questions in natural language—such as “How can I reduce emissions from my packaging suppliers?” or “What are effective ways to engage suppliers on SBTi?”—and Aurora responds instantly with structured, evidence-based answers.Aurora is built on DitchCarbon’s emissions intelligence platform, which aggregates standardized data across more than 1.3 million companies. This foundation enables the chatbot to:-Draw on a broad, global view of corporate emissions performance-Highlight relevant examples and peer benchmarks-Provide contextual, data-informed responses rather than generic adviceIn addition to DitchCarbon’s insights, Aurora integrates case studies, guidance materials, and best practices from across the United Nations system, ensuring that users benefit from both industry-leading data and globally recognized policy and program expertise.“Many organizations know they need to act on Scope 3, but they’re overwhelmed by complexity,” said Marc Munier, CEO at DitchCarbon. “By partnering with the United Nations and the Business Action Bank to launch Aurora—especially ahead of COP—we’re making it radically easier for anyone, regardless of size or sector, to access practical, data-backed guidance on what to do next.”A New Way to Learn, Explore, and ActAurora is designed to support a wide range of users, from sustainability and procurement teams to policymakers, consultants, and NGOs. Typical use cases include:-Exploring sector-specific approaches to reducing supply chain emissions-Learning how to prioritize suppliers based on impact and feasibility-Understanding what ‘good’ looks like in supplier engagement and target setting-Discovering real-world examples of decarbonization actions and programsUnlike static reports or PDFs, Aurora offers an interactive experience, allowing users to ask follow-up questions, refine their queries, and explore topics in depth—all in one conversation.Collaboration for Scalable Climate ActionThe launch of Aurora on the Business Action Bank platform underscores the growing importance of collaboration between technology providers and global institutions, especially as the world approaches another crucial round of climate negotiations at COP.“Accelerating progress on Scope 3 emissions requires accessible tools and shared knowledge,” said Alex Rudnicki, COO at DitchCarbon. “We’re proud that DitchCarbon’s data and technology are helping the Business Action Bank move quickly ahead of COP and support climate action at global scale.”Aurora is now live and accessible on the Business Action Bank homepage. Users can start chatting with Aurora immediately to explore case studies, guidance, and best practices on supplier and Scope 3 decarbonization. Talk to Aurora now 👉 https://businessactionbank.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.