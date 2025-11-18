DitchCarbon Launches on AWS Marketplace, Bringing Instant, Audit-Ready Emissions Data to Enterprise Supply Chains

DitchCarbon is now on AWS Marketplace, giving enterprises audit-ready supplier emissions data and integrations to accelerate supply-chain decarbonization.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DitchCarbon, a climate data platform helping enterprises decarbonize their supply chains, announced that its solution is now available directly on the AWS Marketplace. The listing enables organizations to purchase and deploy DitchCarbon using their existing AWS account and billing, accelerating access to high-quality supplier emissions data without lengthy vendor approvals. With DitchCarbon on AWS, enterprises can seamlessly integrate supplier emissions data into their existing technology stack, unlocking faster, more accurate decarbonization across complex value chains.Instant, Audit-Ready Supplier Emissions DataDitchCarbon provides instant access to supplier emissions data, from company-level profiles to detailed life cycle assessments (LCAs), without the need for supplier surveys. This allows procurement, sustainability, and finance teams to:-Replace manual data collection with automated, API-driven data feeds-Access audit-ready emissions metrics aligned to recognized methodologies-Compare suppliers using consistent benchmarks and emissions intensity data“Enterprises are under huge pressure to decarbonize, but collecting emissions data from thousands of suppliers is slow and expensive,” said Marc Munier, CEO at DitchCarbon. “By going live on AWS Marketplace, we’re giving customers a faster route to high-quality emissions data and a way to embed it directly into the systems they already use.”Automated Supplier Engagement for SBTi and Supply Chain TargetsDitchCarbon also supports companies working toward Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and broader supply chain decarbonization commitments by automating supplier engagement. Organizations can:- Run scaled outreach campaigns to suppliers directly from the platform- Track which suppliers have set, validated, or committed to SBTi-aligned targets- Monitor adoption rates and measure progress over time across the full supply baseThis automation helps teams move beyond one-off questionnaires and spreadsheets to a structured, trackable program for supplier climate action.Enterprise-Ready on AWS: API-First and Built for IntegrationBuilt with an API-first architecture, DitchCarbon is designed to plug into the systems enterprises already rely on. Through the AWS Marketplace listing , customers can integrate DitchCarbon with:- ERP systems — to enrich vendor and spend data with emissions metrics- P2P and procurement platforms — to embed emissions into sourcing and supplier selection- BI and analytics tools — to visualize emissions performance, benchmarks, and supplier progressThe platform includes benchmarks, dashboards, and audit-ready evidence, enabling robust internal reporting as well as external disclosures to regulators, customers, and investors. “With DitchCarbon on AWS, customers can integrate emissions data with the same trust and security standards they expect from AWS itself,” Alex Rudnicki, COO at DitchCarbon. “It’s now dramatically easier to move from climate commitments to measurable action in the supply chain.”Faster Procurement Through AWS MarketplaceBy purchasing DitchCarbon via AWS Marketplace, customers can:- Use their existing AWS billing and commercial terms- Shorten procurement and vendor onboarding cycles- Simplify contracting and internal approvals- Deploy DitchCarbon in a secure environment aligned to their existing AWS governanceThis enables sustainability, procurement, and data teams to get started quickly while staying aligned with enterprise IT, security, and compliance requirements.AvailabilityDitchCarbon is available on AWS Marketplace for enterprise customers globally. Organizations can procure and deploy the solution instantly through their AWS account and begin integrating supplier emissions data into their existing workflows within days.For more information or to get started, visit DitchCarbon on AWS Marketplace or contact the DitchCarbon team.About DitchCarbonDitchCarbon is a climate data and software company focused on helping enterprises decarbonize their supply chains. By providing instant access to supplier emissions data, benchmarks, and automated engagement tools, DitchCarbon enables organizations to make lower-carbon purchasing decisions, track supplier progress, and deliver against net-zero and regulatory commitments.About AWS MarketplaceAWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for organizations to discover, test, buy, and deploy third-party software, data, and services that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). With thousands of listings across diverse categories, AWS Marketplace helps businesses accelerate innovation and streamline procurement through flexible pricing models and simplified billing. It empowers organizations to scale securely, optimize operations, and achieve their sustainability and digital transformation goals.Media ContactDitchCarbon – Press & MediaEmail: press@ditchcarbon.comWebsite: www.ditchcarbon.com

