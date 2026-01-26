WILLRICH PRECISION INSTRUMENTS ACHIEVES CMMC 2.0 LEVEL 2 CERTIFICATION

Certification reinforces Willrich’s commitment to cybersecurity excellence and Department of Defense compliance.

CRESSKILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willrich Precision Instrument, a trusted authority in gaging , inspection, and metrology solutions for more than five decades, today announced that it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2. This milestone confirms that Willrich meets the rigorous cybersecurity requirements established by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for organizations that handle Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).CMMC 2.0 is a DoD-mandated cybersecurity framework designed to strengthen the protection of sensitive government information shared across the defense supply chain. The program establishes tiered certification levels aligned with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines and is now a prerequisite for many defense-related contracts. CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification, in particular, aligns with NIST SP 800-171 and requires the demonstrated implementation of 110 security controls, validated through an independent assessment conducted by an accredited Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).For companies that store, process, or transmit CUI, CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification is mandatory. Organizations without certification risk losing eligibility to compete for or maintain Department of Defense contracts. By achieving this certification, Willrich Precision Instrument has formally demonstrated to the DoD that it possesses the cybersecurity maturity required to protect sensitive information against evolving cyber threats.The certification process involved a comprehensive review of Willrich’s cybersecurity program, including access control policies, incident response planning, system monitoring, data protection measures, and risk management practices. Level 2 certification requires that these controls are not only documented but actively implemented and sustained across the organization. Willrich’s successful assessment confirms that its cybersecurity practices meet federal expectations for safeguarding controlled information.As cyber threats continue to target manufacturers and suppliers within the defense and industrial sectors, the DoD has emphasized cybersecurity resilience as a national security priority. CMMC 2.0 streamlines earlier certification models while maintaining strict compliance standards, ensuring that contractors demonstrate real, verifiable security maturity rather than theoretical compliance. Willrich’s certification reflects a proactive investment in cybersecurity readiness and long-term operational resilience.With corporate offices and a showroom in Cresskill, New Jersey, and an additional showroom location in Paradise, Pennsylvania, Willrich Precision Instrument serves customers across aerospace, defense, manufacturing, and industrial markets. The company’s extensive product portfolio includes advanced metrology technologies such as CT scanners and 3D laser scanners, as well as precision tools including micrometers, thread gages, and gage blocks. Customers rely on Willrich for accurate, dependable dimensional inspection solutions that meet the highest industry standards.Achieving CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification further strengthens Willrich’s position as a trusted partner for organizations operating in regulated environments. The certification underscores the company’s commitment to protecting sensitive customer and government information while continuing to deliver measurement excellence and technical expertise.By meeting CMMC 2.0 Level 2 requirements, Willrich Precision Instrument affirms that cybersecurity is an integral component of its business operations. The certification provides assurance to customers, partners, and government agencies that Willrich is prepared to support defense-related programs where compliance, security, and data integrity are critical.About Willrich Precision InstrumentWillrich Precision Instrument is a dedicated metrology house offering the right measurement solutions to meet customer needs. With more than 50 years of proven expertise, Willrich has earned a reputation as a trusted authority in gaging, inspection, and metrology. Its comprehensive product offerings range from cutting-edge inspection technologies to precision hand tools relied upon by industries worldwide. Think measurement… think Willrich.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.