Great Point Properties Releases 2025 Nantucket Real Estate Annual Report

The firm reports continued market strength, steady demand across price segments, and sustained leadership in Nantucket real estate and vacation rentals.

NANTUCKET, MA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Point Properties has released its 2025 Nantucket Real Estate Annual Report , providing a comprehensive analysis of the island’s residential sales and rental markets over the past year. The report highlights a resilient market shaped by shifting buyer behavior, pricing recalibration, and ongoing regulatory considerations, while underscoring Nantucket’s enduring appeal as a premier coastal destination.According to the report, Nantucket recorded approximately $1.75 billion in total sales volume across 406 transactions in 2025. While overall market activity reflected a more measured pace compared to peak years, demand remained consistent, particularly for well-located and accurately priced properties. Residential real estate continued to account for the majority of transactions, reinforcing housing as the primary driver of market performance.Average and median home prices moderated from recent highs, a trend that contributed to increased buyer engagement across multiple price points. The average sale price finished the year at approximately $4.7 million, while the median sale price settled near $3.3 million, reflecting a more balanced relationship between buyer expectations and seller pricing strategies. Despite these adjustments, the luxury segment remained a significant contributor to total dollar volume, with multiple high-value transactions exceeding $10 million.“Our market remains fundamentally strong,” said Greg McKechnie, Principal Broker at Great Point Properties. “What we saw in 2025 was not a slowdown, but a normalization. Buyers were more deliberate, sellers were more strategic, and transactions that aligned with market realities continued to close successfully.”One of the most notable developments detailed in the report is the sustained activity in the under-$4 million segment, which recorded 202 sales, representing a 20% year-over-year increase. This segment benefited from renewed interest among rate-sensitive buyers, many of whom returned to the market as pricing stabilized and inventory expanded. Homes in this range that were competitively priced experienced stronger absorption rates than higher-priced listings that required price adjustments.Inventory levels increased modestly throughout the year, providing buyers with greater selection while introducing a more competitive environment for sellers. As a result, properties spent longer on the market on average, with days on market rising to approximately 128 days, compared to shorter timelines in previous years. This shift emphasized the growing importance of pricing accuracy, property condition, and professional representation.The 2025 rental market remained steady, with total lease volume comparable to prior years and rental dollar volume increasing by approximately 11%. Average weekly rental rates climbed across the island, supported by strong demand for professionally managed properties during peak summer months. Based on Short-Term Rental Tax data collected by the Town of Nantucket, Great Point Properties represented 19.5% of the island’s total rental revenue in 2025, underscoring the firm’s leadership in the vacation rental segment. While regulatory uncertainty surrounding short-term rentals continued to influence owner sentiment, Nantucket’s vacation rental market demonstrated resilience, particularly in the luxury and family-oriented segments.Regulatory developments remained a focal point throughout the year. Ongoing discussions around zoning interpretations, short-term rental certificates, and future Town Meeting decisions introduced additional complexity for property owners and investors. Great Point Properties continued to guide clients through these evolving considerations with informed, up-to-date insight.Now in its 23rd year, Great Point Properties remains one of Nantucket’s leading real estate and vacation rental firms. With offices in Town and Sconset, the firm continues to leverage deep local knowledge, data-driven strategy, and personalized service to help clients navigate a changing market landscape.The full 2025 Nantucket Real Estate Annual Report is now available and provides detailed analysis, finalized statistics, and expert commentary on the year’s defining trends. For more information, read the full 2025 Nantucket Real Estate Annual Report.About Great Point PropertiesFounded in 2002, Great Point Properties is Nantucket’s trusted authority in real estate sales and vacation rentals. With offices in Town and Sconset, the firm delivers unmatched service grounded in deep community ties and decades of market expertise. Great Point Properties continues to lead the island’s real estate market by helping buyers, sellers, and renters navigate Nantucket with confidence.

