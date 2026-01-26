New Data from Pure n Natural Systems Shows Structural Market Shift

In the last two years, we’ve redesigned more filtration systems than in the previous decade.” — Mary Collins, HVAC Contractor and IAQ Remediation Consultant

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As wildfire seasons intensify and extend, new analysis from Pure n Natural Systems shows a sharp increase in commercial air filtration investment across wildfire-affected regions. The findings are based on NOAA’s 2024–2025 wildfire and air quality data and proprietary purchasing trends among hospitality, industrial, and public-sector buyers.Wildfire Smoke Is Now a Permanent Operational VariableNOAA reports that wildfire-driven PM2.5 exposure has increased by more than 20% over the past five years, with 2024 and 2025 ranking among the highest on record for sustained AQI events in the Western United States. What was once considered episodic smoke exposure is now shaping year-round operational planning for businesses and public facilities.Proprietary Data Shows Commercial Buyers Responding AggressivelyPure n Natural Systems’ internal purchasing data (Jan–Oct 2025) shows:- Orders from wildfire-affected ZIP codes increased 44% YoY- High-CFM commercial units grew 52% YoY- Portable emergency filtration units increased 61% during AQI 150+ events- California, Oregon, and Colorado accounted for 72% of wildfire-driven orders- Repeat buyers in affected zones increased 23%, signaling long-term infrastructure investment rather than one-time mitigationRegional BreakdownRegion: Northern California | YoY Demand Increase +48% | Main Buyer Type = Restaurants & WarehousesRegion: Oregon | YoY Demand Increase +37% | Main Buyer Type = Schools & OfficesRegion: Colorado Front Range | YoY Demand Increase +29% | Main Buyer Type = Cannabis FacilitiesRegion: Washington | YoY Demand Increase +26% | Main Buyer Type = Government & HealthcareExpert Commentary“Wildfire smoke is no longer viewed as episodic,” said Sofia Quintero, CEO of Pure N Natural Systems. “Businesses across multiple sectors are now treating air filtration as core infrastructure, not an optional upgrade.”HVAC professionals report that the shift is accelerating in the field.“In the last two years, we’ve redesigned more filtration systems than in the previous decade,” said Mary Collins, HVAC contractor and IAQ remediation consultant. “Commercial customers are asking for wildfire-specific configurations - high-CFM HEPA, electrostatic stages, and VOC-targeting carbon beds.”Key Industry Findings- Wildfire regions are driving the fastest-growing segment of commercial IAQ investment.- High-capacity units ( FM-2000 SED-1000 ) dominate adoption.- Portable filtration spikes during severe AQI events.- Contractors are redesigning ventilation systems around particulate loads.- Schools and restaurants now treat air quality as a long-term safety requirement.About Pure N Natural SystemsPure n Natural Systems provides commercial air purification solutions engineered for smoke removal, wildfire mitigation, and industrial filtration. The company partners with U.S. manufacturers to deliver reliable, serviceable systems for high-demand environments and expects continued growth as wildfire-related air quality challenges expand nationwide.

