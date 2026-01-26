Pure N Natural Systems Releases New Data on 2025 Purchasing Trends

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid continued supply chain scrutiny and tightening performance expectations, Pure N Natural Systems today released new industry data revealing that U.S.-manufactured smoke eaters now represent the majority of commercial air-cleaning equipment purchases across hospitality, industrial, and cannabis processing environments.Proprietary 2025 Data Shows U.S. Manufacturing Strengthening Its LeadPure N Natural Systems’ internal purchasing analysis (Jan–Oct 2025) shows:- US-made units represented 74% of all high-ticket commercial air-cleaning equipment purchases- This reflects an increase from 58% in 2024, marking a 16-percentage-point year-over-year gain- Imported units saw a 19% YoY decline in demand- Contractor preference for U.S.-made systems increased 46% YoY FM-2000 and Mark Series systems accounted for 62% of all U.S.-made commercial-unit salesDrivers Behind the Market ShiftCommercial buyers cited several factors contributing to the preference for domestically manufactured systems, including:- Shorter and more predictable lead times- Stable domestic parts availability- Higher reliability and measurably lower return rates- Better alignment with U.S. ventilation, electrical, and IAQ standards- A post-pandemic reassessment of supply chain risk and long-term serviceabilityData HighlightsUS-Made Share | 58% in 2024 | 74% in 2025 | Change = +16 ptsImported Share | 42% in 2024 | 26% in 2025 | Change = -16 ptsContractor Preference | +46% YoY | Change = Strong ShiftReturn Rate (FM-2000) | 1.1% in 2024 | 0% in 2025 | Change = Improved reliabilityExpert Commentary“Commercial buyers are selecting equipment for long-term stability, not just upfront price,” said Sofia Quintero, CEO of Pure n Natural Systems. “U.S.-manufactured units consistently outperform imported alternatives in uptime, serviceability, and compliance readiness.”HVAC contractors confirm the shift at the installation level.“After years of supply chain volatility, our clients overwhelmingly prefer equipment with predictable parts access and American engineering,” said James Lee, HVAC contractor specializing in commercial smoke removal. “The reliability gap is widening, not shrinking.”Key Industry Findings- US-manufactured smoke eaters gained 16 percentage points of market share YoY.- Imported units saw the steepest decline since 2019.- Reliability and serviceability are the primary purchase drivers.- Contractors are the leading influence in manufacturer selection.- Long-term total cost of ownership outweighs initial cost considerations.About Pure N Natural SystemsPure n Natural Systems partners with U.S. manufacturers to deliver commercial-grade smoke eaters and industrial filtration solutions. The company supports hospitality, industrial facilities, cigar lounges, cannabis operations, and specialized environments requiring engineered smoke control and long-term compliance readiness.

