Award Winning Central Florida Haunted Attraction Returns for Valentine’s Day

Purchase tickets online. Experience Love's Revenge Feb. 13 - 15, 2026

PLANT CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horror theme park Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail will be returning with their “Love’s Revenge” event for it’s 8th year in February of 2026. The limited engagement runs from Friday, February 13th through Sunday, February 15th. The 501(c)3 local haunt, between Tampa and Orlando, will treat haunted attraction fans to a bloody, sordid twist on the most romantic night of the year.



With Friday the 13th also being a day much loved by horror fans taking place this weekend, attendees at Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail will return to the spooky Valentine’s attraction this time for three open trails and even more offerings. Valentine’s weekend will be a chance for returning fans, and new fans, to explore what the annual event has to offer for those who love a good scare outside the month of Halloween.



The attraction will feature interactive characters, three highly themed haunted trails, escape games, and a centerpiece performance that is sure to draw in curious onlookers. Concessions and special merchandise will also be on sale. Tickets are only available in advance online.



“I can’t believe we’ve been doing this event for that long,” says Zach Glaros, the owner of the attraction. “Love’s Revenge really kicked off the thought in our minds that we could really build momentum with the haunt crowd with off season events, and we would not be where we are right now without Love’s Revenge, for sure.”



The Ghostbusters Orlando will also be on hand one of the evenings of the haunt to take photos and sell merchandise to raise money for the Starlight Children’s Foundation! Friday the 13th is projected to be the evening of choice for their appearance.



Sir Henry’s recently garnered a spot on the USA Today 10 Best list for the top ten haunted attractions in America in October of 2024, as well as garnering a similar win in 2025.



TRAIL 1 - BLOOD FAIRIES - STORY: A local legend tells the tale of a deity who lost its love and cursed a sleepy town many moons ago. Those who go without love or have wronged their lovers will be visited by the Dark Fairies that roam the cemetery after dark. They bring a painful death to those in the town who are marked. Only true love can protect you from these dire creatures.

TRAIL 2 - UNDER THE KNIFE - STORY: After a series of dark and twisted events at Ravensgate Asylum, Doctor Strauss has mysteriously vanished. In his absence, one of his nurses saw an opportunity to create what she's always wanted: the perfect image of herself. She began surgical experiments on her face to achieve perfection. Obsessed with her vision, she began modifying the appearances of all the patients. Now she’s turned her attention to you. Will you escape, or become her handiwork?



TRAIL 3 - KINGDOM OF HEARTS - STORY: King Sterling and Queen Stella govern the realm. They divided the kingdom into three provinces. One for each of their daughters. The oldest sister, Daphne, is the Duchess of Dark Hearts. The middle sister, Courtney, is the Countess of Cold Hearts. The youngest sister, Beatrice, is the Baroness of Broken Hearts. Those in the entanglement of love are at risk when entering this kingdom. Their love will be put through a test, depending on which Princess they encounter. Which Province will you enter, and will your love be strong enough to endure?



Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail is family friendly, with parental guidance suggested for those under 13. Admission for entry is only available online for advanced purchase before coming to the event - fans can choose a designated time to avoid event overcrowding. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to the organization Folds of Honor.



There will be three spooky trails, each with a unique story, in which haunt fans will be able to wander through to see live storytelling. The haunt trails take place in the woods, adding a sense of isolation that makes the horror attraction stand out from others.



Glaros, whose college minor was history, enjoys getting to meld the factual with the fictional. With a majority of the haunt’s narratives centered around the Great Depression time period in America, some trails go even further back in time, while always paying tribute to Florida's historical roots in America's story.

OFFERINGS:



Included with general admission is free parking, three trails (one trip per trail), main area with character encounters, plenty of photo opportunities, and a centerpiece performance. Port-o-potty restrooms and handwashing stations provided outside of the front gate for guests. Discounts for group sales are available. Limited accessibility. 1 VIP type of ticket offering will be available for the event.



UPCHARGES:

Light food offerings, merchandising, escape rooms, and ticket upgrades.

RECOMMENDATIONS/SAFETY/ACCOMMODATIONS:

Some additional draws of Sir Henry’s are not only the convenient location right off of I-4, but also free parking and accommodating staff. There is currently a bag policy in place, with information available on the website as to what is allowed, with the staff at Sir Henry’s also checking bags.

Sir Henry’s is private property and therefore, will not allow weapons on property. You may keep a firearm safely locked in your trunk on property, but it may not be carried into the haunt.

There is no filming/lighting/photography on the trails, and all smoking/vaping must remain outside of the main guest area (past the entry gate on the parking lot side).



Fans who have concerns about accessibility, mobility, flashing lights, and sudden loud noises will want to read our accessibility policies, liabilities and accommodations on our website before purchasing tickets.



The event is outdoors, so wearing closed toe comfortable shoes and bringing an umbrella or poncho will provide a better experience. Adult supervision for those under 13 is advised and the event may be too intense for such young individuals.

