Arizona Haunted Attraction Prepares For Exciting Halloween Season

Limited run event in Mesa, nearby Phoenix, Tempe, Glendale, and Scottsdale

Open select dates September through November

Open for over a decade, Scarizona will once again be terrifying brave visitors during the Halloween season in 2025. The limited engagement events runs from late September through the first weekend of November.

The haunt is located within a half hour of Phoenix and 2 hours from Tucson, as well as being within close proximity to Tempe, Glendale, and Scottsdale.

Scarizona features one ticket for all three of their haunted maze experiences. The haunted attraction won the 2024 Scare Factor award for the highest-rated cast and an outstanding performance.

Pricing varies, with tiered pricing for weekdays versus weekends. General admission on weekends go from $35 per person, with the recommended weekend fast pass at $45, or the weekend VIP pass at $60 per person. Weekday tickets go for $30 for general admission, $40 for the fast pass, and $55 for the weekday VIP pass.

The haunt touts three horrifying attractions this Fall, including the all new Dr. Death's Haunted ICU. Other experiences included in the ticket are Mayhem in the Madness, as well as Started Darkness. https://www.instagram.com/p/DKswwxJBn8D/

Staff at Scarizona advise that guests wear closed toe shoes, dress for the outdoors, and that children under the age of 12 may find this attraction too scary.

Scarizona is family friendly for more adventurous thrill seekers, with heavy parental guidance suggested for those under 12.

Fans who have concerns about accessibility, mobility, flashing lights, and sudden loud noises will want to contact the haunt about accessibility policies, liabilities and accommodations before purchasing tickets.

Please do not visit Scarizona if you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are having any COVID-19 symptoms, as well as any cold or flu symptoms. Guests who harass or touch our scare actors, or knowingly cause harm to other guests while visiting, will be trespassed from our event.

To learn about the haunted attraction, get directions and more, visit https://www.scarizona.com/about

