Long Island Haunted Attraction Celebrates 32nd Halloween Seasonal Event

MELLVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Island haunted attraction open for over 30 years

Open from Friday, October 3rd through Saturday, November 1st

October 30th is a special clown themed takeover night

Family friendly, daytime attraction also offered

Tickets are sold in advance online, with the event featuring interactive characters, concessions, themed nights, free parking, and three attractions



Schmitts Fear Farm, a haunted house in Long Island NY, is getting ready to open for their 32nd Halloween season. The limited engagement haunted attraction runs from Friday, October 3rd through Saturday, November 1st. Open since 1994, the dedicated staff are ready to welcome adventurous visitors seeking a scare.



Schmitts features the only haunted corn trail attraction in Long Island, which now includes a 3D experience. General admission tickets include the main haunted attraction plus the corn trail, while the 3D experience is an upcharge. Concessions and special merchandise will also be offered. Tickets are on sale, in advance online.



General admission tickets, whether for a regular or themed night, are always $40 per person and always include free parking. Groups of 10 people or more checking out all at once will receive discounted prices of $35 per person. Thursday, October 30th is a special clown themed takeover night.



THE HAUNT: A 10,000 square foot attraction with multiple scenes packed with movie-quality sets and terrifying creatures. The experience includes darkness, clowns, demons, and more fears. Every season, The Haunt is completely rebuilt from the ground up, with all new features and more scenes premiering in Fall 2025.

THE HAUNTED CORN TRAIL AND 3D EXPERIENCE: A spooky corn maze that measures 1 acre, and an exclusive for thrill seekers in Long Island. “Come experience the sheer terror of the corn bustling in the wind and your greatest fears lurking in the distance,” haunt owner Bill Schmitt says. The Corn Trail, much like The Haunt, is changed each season with new sets and new frights. The Haunted Corn Trail, which is included with general admission tickets, has been expanded to include the 3D experience, which is an upcharge.



Schmitts Fear Farm also features a family friendly option, called F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm, with Fall festival activities offered during the day. These events include pumpkin picking, a daytime corn maze, lights on tours of the haunted houses, farm animals, hay rides, mini golf, pony rides, and more. Families who want to come for the daytime experience and then stay in the area for the nighttime haunt may find added value in the combination.

Staff at Schmitts Fear Farm advise that guests wear closed toe shoes, dress for the outdoors, and that children under the age of 12 may find this attraction too scary.

Fans who have concerns about accessibility, mobility, flashing lights, and sudden loud noises will want to contact the haunt about accessibility policies, liabilities and accommodations before purchasing tickets.

Please do not visit Schmitts Fear Farm if you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are having any COVID-19 symptoms, as well as any cold or flu symptoms. Guests who harass or touch our scare actors, or knowingly cause harm to other guests while visiting, will be trespassed from our event.



To learn about the haunted attraction, get directions and more, visit https://schmittsfarmhaunt.com/

