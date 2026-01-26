Thomas Simeone Featured as Legal Source in Reader’s Digest

National publication taps Simeone for legal insight in recent interview

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Simeone , founding partner of Simeone & Miller, LLP and an established personal injury attorney, was recently interviewed by Reader’s Digest, one of the most widely circulated general-interest publications in the United States.In the article, “ Doing This When Shoveling Snow Could Get You Fined… ”, Simeone shares practical legal guidance on an everyday topic, demonstrating his ability to translate legal concepts for a broad national audience. In the interview, he discusses how certain snow-shoveling practices could expose homeowners to fines and enforcement actions, reflecting his familiarity with municipal law issues and attention to legal risks that can affect individuals and communities.Simeone’s contribution provides Reader’s Digest readers with clear, accessible insight into when routine snow removal can cross legal boundaries, underscoring the value of an informed legal perspective in everyday situations.Thomas Simeone is a seasoned attorney based in Washington, D.C., best known for representing individuals seriously injured by another party’s negligence. With a long track record of advocacy and client-focused representation, he brings legal clarity and practical insight to both complex personal injury matters and public discussions on law-related topics.To learn more about Thomas Simeone and Simeone & Miller, LLP, visit https://www.simeonemiller.com/

