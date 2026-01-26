P&P Optica to Demonstrate Industry-Leading Bacon Grading Technology at IPPE 2026

PPO’s solution allows for a limited footprint, meaning processors can improve their consistency and reduce both product waste and labor costs without a total line redesign.” — Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of PPO

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- P&P Optica (PPO), a leader in automated food inspection technology, today announced it will host the first live demonstration of its high-precision bacon grading solution at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Attendees can visit Booth C17127 to see the solution in action.Building on the success of PPO’s modular inspection platform—designed to be installed at critical risk points throughout existing processing lines—this application specifically targets the complex challenges of bacon processors. The live demonstration will showcase the system’s ability to perform comprehensive quality assessments on singulated strips of both cooked and raw bacon.The PPO bacon grading solution features a suite of advanced capabilities, including:- Precision Measurement: Real-time analysis of length, width, shape, and color for every individual strip.- Cook Level Assessment: Advanced sensors determine the cook level of each slice, automatically identifying and rejecting over- or under-cooked products.- Strip-by-Strip Rejection: High-speed communication with rejection mechanisms ensures only product meeting exact standards continues down the line.- Selectable Programs: Software flexibility allows processors to instantly toggle between different customer specifications or product tiers.“We are thrilled to bring this demonstration to IPPE 2026,” said Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of P&P Optica. “By automating bacon grading at the strip-by-strip level, we’re providing processors with a level of accuracy and data that human inspection simply can’t match. PPO’s solution allows for a limited footprint and highly flexible implementation, meaning processors can improve their consistency and reduce both product waste and labor costs without a total line redesign.”The PPO bacon grading solution addresses three primary industry pain points:1. Reduction in Costs: Automating the grading process significantly reduces the reliance on manual inspection, addressing labor shortages and lowering operational overhead. PPO’s solution goes even further: inspection and rejection of individual strips addresses the significant yield loss that often accompanies manual inspection.2. Increased Consistency and Accuracy: Unlike human eyes, the system provides objective, repeatable grading based on precise digital parameters, eliminating variability between shifts.3. Flexible Implementation: The modular design is built for the modern plant, offering a small footprint that fits into existing lines where space is at a premium.Visit P&P Optica at Booth C17127 during IPPE 2026 to see the future of bacon grading and learn how modular inspection can be integrated into your facility.About P&P Optica:P&P Optica’s technology leverages hyperspectral imaging and artificial intelligence to deliver real-time actionable insights in meat processing. By helping meat producers detect anomalies, optimize yield and maintain quality, PPO is advancing how safety, consistency and efficiency are managed in critical operations. PPO’s Smart Imaging Systems are operating in primary, secondary and RTE plants in beef, pork, poultry and pet food processors in Canada, the U.S. and globally. For more information about P&P Optica, visit ppo.ca

