P&P Optica to Debut Automated Chicken Nugget Grading Solution at IPPE 2026

By focusing on breading coverage and shape in a limited footprint, we’re helping our customers reduce waste, optimize productivity, and ensure that only the best product reaches the consumer.” — Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of PPO

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- P&P Optica (PPO), a leader in automated food inspection technology, today announced it will demonstrate a new high-precision chicken nugget grading solution at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) 2026 in Atlanta. The demonstration, held at Booth C17127, will showcase how PPO’s modular system can be used to automate quality control for singulated chicken nuggets.Following the launch of PPO’s modular inspection system—engineered to fit seamlessly into existing processing lines—this new application provides poultry processors with an automated way to ensure every nugget meets strict customer specifications. The system uses advanced imaging to assess products on a granular level, providing real-time data and automated rejection.The chicken nugget grading solution includes:- Breading Coverage Analysis: Detection of "bald spots" or uneven coating to ensure consistent product texture and quality.Shape and Size Verification: Precise measurement of length, width, and overall geometry to maintain uniform product appearance.- Color Consistency: Real-time monitoring of cook color to identify over- or under-processed batches.Targeted Rejection: The ability to identify and reject individual nuggets that fail to comply with specific customer requirements, preventing entire batch rejections.- Selectable Specification Programs: Customizable software that allows processors to switch grading parameters for different product lines or clients at the touch of a button.“Our grading solutions are designed to solve the most labor-intensive quality challenges in the plant, while preserving or improving yield,” said Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of P&P Optica. “Automating the grading of chicken nuggets allows processors to achieve a level of accuracy and speed that is impossible with manual inspection. By focusing on breading coverage and shape in a limited footprint, we’re helping our customers reduce waste, optimize productivity, and ensure that only the best product reaches the consumer.”The PPO chicken nugget grading solution highlights three key benefits:1. Reduction in Costs: Automating the grading process significantly reduces the reliance on manual inspection, addressing labor shortages and lowering operational overhead. PPO’s solution goes even further: inspection and rejection of individual nuggets addresses the significant yield loss that often accompanies manual inspection.2. Increased Consistency and Accuracy: The system provides objective, 24/7 grading that eliminates the subjectivity of human sight, ensuring 100% compliance with customer standards.3. Highly Flexible Implementation: With a compact design, the modular system can be implemented at various points on the line, offering a highly flexible solution for plants with limited floor space.Visit P&P Optica at Booth C17127 during IPPE 2026 to see the chicken nugget grading demonstration and discuss how modular inspection can optimize your poultry processing line.About P&P Optica:P&P Optica’s technology leverages hyperspectral imaging and artificial intelligence to deliver real-time actionable insights in meat processing. By helping meat producers detect anomalies, optimize yield and maintain quality, PPO is advancing how safety, consistency and efficiency are managed in critical operations. PPO’s Smart Imaging Systems are operating in primary, secondary and RTE plants in beef, pork, poultry and pet food processors in Canada, the U.S. and globally. For more information about P&P Optica, visit ppo.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.