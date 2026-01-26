PPO Celebrates First Smart Imaging System Built in the US, in Partnership with Midwest Metalcraft

Midwest Metalcraft’s craftsmanship and experience in industrial fabrication ensure that our Smart Imaging Systems are built to the high standards of durability and performance we’ve always delivered.” — Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of PPO

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- P&P Optica (PPO), a leader in automated food inspection technology for meat processors, today announced the completion of the first Smart Imaging System fully manufactured in the United States through its partnership with Midwest Metalcraft (MMEC). This milestone marks a significant advancement in PPO’s commitment to delivering high-performance, industrial-grade inspection solutions at scale.Together, PPO and Midwest Metalcraft combine industry-leading foreign material detection and quality assessment with precision manufacturing and engineering excellence to deliver robust, reliable systems built for the demands of meat and poultry processing plants.“This is a major step forward for PPO,” said Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of P&P Optica. “Midwest Metalcraft’s craftsmanship and deep experience in industrial fabrication ensure that our Smart Imaging Systems are built to the high standards of durability and performance we’ve always delivered. We’re thrilled to celebrate the first unit coming off the line in the US—and even more excited for what this partnership means for our ability to deliver our market-leading solution to customers.MMEC’s President, Ted Melin, added, “Partnering with PPO has been a natural fit for our team. Their technology is transforming how processors improve yield, prevent foreign material incidents, and elevate quality. We are proud to manufacture a system that brings this level of innovation to the production floor.”Showcasing the Partnership at IPPE 2026 PPO and MMEC will jointly highlight their partnership and the newly completed system at IPPE 2026 in Atlanta. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the manufacturing quality and system performance firsthand, and to learn how PPO’s Smart Imaging System helps processors advance automation, reduce risk, and optimize plant performance.● PPO Booth: C17127● MMEC Booth: B40011About PPOP&P Optica’s technology leverages hyperspectral imaging and artificial intelligence to deliver real-time actionable insights in meat processing. By helping meat producers detect anomalies, optimize yield and maintain quality, PPO is advancing how safety, consistency and efficiency are managed in critical operations. PPO’s Smart Imaging Systems are operating in primary, secondary and RTE plants in beef, pork, poultry and pet food processors in Canada, the U.S. and globally. For more information about P&P Optica, visit ppo.ca About Midwest Metalcraft & Equipment (MMEC)MMEC, based in Windsor, Missouri, is a leading manufacturer of custom food-processing equipment and industrial fabrication solutions. With decades of design and engineering expertise, MMEC delivers durable, high-performance systems built for the demanding environments of modern processing plants. From conveyors and chillers to full custom builds, MMEC combines skilled craftsmanship with advanced manufacturing capabilities to ensure reliability, precision, and long-term serviceability.

