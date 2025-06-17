AMIQ EDA to Showcase AI and New Product Features at DAC in San Francisco

Attendees Can Watch Demos and Meet the Experts

We have been very busy adding new capabilities to our products, and we welcome this chance to have our technical experts show the results.” — Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMIQ EDA, a pioneer in integrated development environments (IDEs) for hardware design and verification and a provider of platform-independent software tools for efficient code development and analysis, today announced its participation in DAC, The Chips to Systems Conference. The exhibition floor booth will be staffed by technical experts providing demonstrations, answering questions, and arranging for followup product evaluations.

Many valuable new features have been added to the AMIQ EDA product line since the previous DAC, and these will be highlighted at this year’s show. AI Assistant is now available in both DVT Eclipse IDE and DVT IDE for Visual Studio (VS) Code to make it easier for users to generate, modify, and understand code. AI Assistant leverages the knowledge contained in the IDE design and verification database as well as any large language model (LLM) of the user’s choice, with security in place so that confidential project information does not leak to third parties.

All code written by the user or generated by AI Assistant can be checked for accuracy by the IDE and Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter. DAC attendees can see more than 30 IDE code checks and 60 lint checks added over the past year. Other new features on display include fast incremental linting and an intuitive ruleset editor to make it easy to customize which rules to run when. Demonstrations will also show how the Specador Documentation Generator can interactively preview the HTML page for a design or verification element, and link to AI Assistant.

“DAC is always an exciting event for us because we connect with current users and meet new ones,” said Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA. “We have been very busy adding new capabilities to our products, and we welcome this chance to have our technical experts show the results.”

DAC will be held at the Moscone West convention center in San Francisco from June 22 to June 25. Exhibit floor hours are Monday, June 23 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, June 24 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Wednesday, June 25 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. More information about the show is available at www.dac.com.



About AMIQ EDA

AMIQ EDA provides design and verification engineers with platform-independent software tools that enable them to increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify debugging and legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, improve testbench reliability, extract automatically accurate documentation, and implement best coding practices. Its solutions, DVT Eclipse IDE, DVT IDE for VS Code, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator have been adopted worldwide. AMIQ strives to deliver high quality solutions and customer service responsiveness. For more information about AMIQ EDA and its solutions, visit eda.amiq.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.