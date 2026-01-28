Pre-Orders Open January 27 for 'Batman: The Berserker Rage Mode' Statue.

Ultimate Premium Masterline Batman (Comics) Batman: The Berserker Rage Mode Front LED Illumination Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Batman: The Berserker Rage Mode" Statue. Pre-orders began January 27, 2025 (JST), with release set for August 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Batman: The Berserker Rage Mode is joining the Ultimate Premium Masterline series from Prime 1 Studio.This 1/4 scale statue depicts Batman in a Berserker-inspired form, a character concept originally envisioned by Prime 1 Studio. Equipped with the massive axe “Judgment of Faith,” a weapon formed from four individual arms, the piece is designed with a strong silhouette and layered detailing, translating the studio’s original dark interpretation of the character into three-dimensional form.The statue features a full-face helmet representing the Final Form, with red LED illumination in the eyes. The armor is designed with an enclosing, restrained structure, emphasizing a heavy and imposing presence. The cape spreads outward, with sculpted bat motifs integrated into the overall composition.At the base stands Bane, transformed into a demonic figure and pierced by a sword. His expression, posture, and surface textures are sculpted to convey a defeated state, with careful attention given to paintwork across the body, chains, and helmet elements.Included with the statue are the Deathbringer Sword, Spear of Justice, Phantom Axe, and Demon Slayer, all provided in their individual, pre-fusion forms. Additional parts include a First Form head with an exposed mouth and a left arm featuring an extended wrist blade, allowing for multiple display configurations.The DX Bonus Version also includes a Second Form head with a metallic finish. This additional head part offers an alternative display option exclusive to this edition.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Batman (Comics) Batman: The Berserker Rage Mode DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2,199Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: August 2027Scale: 1/4H: 82cm W: 113cm D: 53cmH: 93cm W: 82cm D: 53cm (with Spear of Justice, Phantom Axe)H: 80cm W: 82cm D: 53cm (with Deathbringer Sword)H: 95cm W: 82cm D: 53cm (with Demon Slayer)Weight: 38.4 KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Batman: The Berserker-Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Final Form, First Form)・Five (5) Swappable Right Arms (Judgment of Faith, Deathbringer Sword, Spear of Justice, Phantom Axe, Demon Slayer)・Two (2) Swappable Left Arms (Bare Hand, Wrist Blade)・One (1) Head Stand・LED Illumination (Batman’s Eyes)・One (1) Swappable Head (Second Form) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright:BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s26)For more details, visit our online store

