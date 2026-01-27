Minnesota Hospice Celebrates Sixth Year as Best Hospice

Local communities recognize Minnesota Hospice for the sixth consecutive year, honoring excellence in hospice care and compassionate end-of-life support

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Hospice is proud to announce that it has been voted Best Hospice in the 2026 Sun Current Readers' Choice Awards, marking the sixth consecutive year the organization has received this community honor.

The Readers' Choice Awards are determined by local community members who vote for the businesses and organizations that make the most meaningful impact in their lives. For Minnesota Hospice, this sixth consecutive recognition reflects years of building trust with families during some of life's most difficult moments.

"Earning this recognition six years in a row shows the deep trust our community places in our care teams," said Ken Haglind, Founding CEO of Minnesota Hospice. "Every day, we honor that trust with compassionate, exceptional hospice care. Hospice is about far more than medical support. It's about preserving dignity, providing comfort, and guiding families through this deeply profound transition with expertise and heart."

As an independent, community-based hospice organization, Minnesota Hospice has built its reputation on being responsive when families need help most. Whether it's coordinating hospice care on a weekend, handling emergencies at 2 am, or simply being available to answer questions late at night, the organization's local care team provides consistent, personal support. Families reach Minnesota Hospice staff directly, and care teams maintain small caseloads that allow them to build genuine relationships with the patients and families they serve.

"This award belongs to every staff member who brings compassion and expertise to the families we serve." Haglind added. “From our nurses who provide skilled clinical care to our social workers who help families navigate complex decisions, every person on our team plays a vital role in the care we deliver."

The organization's interdisciplinary care teams include physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, certified nursing assistants, music and massage therapists, social workers, chaplains, and trained volunteers who work together to address physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. Because team members live and work in the same communities they serve, they understand local resources, respond quickly, and provide care that is personal.

Part of Minnesota Hospice's mission involves helping families understand what hospice care actually is. Many people believe hospice means giving up on their loved one. Hospice is a type of care, available wherever a patient calls home: their house, an apartment, an assisted living facility, or a nursing home. The focus shifts from curative treatment to comfort care, managing symptoms and pain while maximizing quality of life and meaningful time with loved ones.

Many families later reflect that they wish they had started hospice services sooner. When families delay hospice, precious time that could be spent together at home is often spent in hospitals, emergency rooms, or pursuing treatments without improving quality of life. Hospice care refocuses attention to what matters most: being together, sharing memories, having important conversations, and finding comfort and peace.

Beyond the Readers' Choice Awards, Minnesota Hospice has received numerous other honors. The organization was named Bronze Best Hospice in the Star Tribune's Minnesota's Best Awards and was recognized as a Top Workplace in Minnesota and is one of only six Medicare 5-star rated hospices in Minnesota. These recognitions reflect consistent performance across quality measures, patient satisfaction, and workplace culture.

For more information about Minnesota Hospice and the services they provide to patients and families, visit minnesotahospice.com.

About Minnesota Hospice

Minnesota Hospice is a Medicare 5-star rated, independent, and locally owned organization dedicated to setting a new standard in community hospice care. By focusing on patient and family needs, employing highly skilled care professionals, and maintaining a commitment to excellence in all areas of service, Minnesota Hospice is a community leader for hospice support and compassion in the Twin Cities area. The organization has been recognized as Best Hospice in multiple Readers' Choice Awards, named Bronze Best Hospice in the Star Tribune's Minnesota's Best Awards, and honored as a Top Workplace in Minnesota.

