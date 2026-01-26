TRAFFIC ALERT - US RTE 5 BARTON

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification



Us Rte 5 (also known as Main St) in Barton between the intersections of Duck Pond Rd and West St both lanes are shut down due to a fire incident.

This incident is expected to last for expected to be a long duration incident. Specific details are not yet available; updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.