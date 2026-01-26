Crumbl’s Dubai Chocolate Cookie Earns an Encore

Crumbl

This encore is about celebrating our community and giving even more people the chance to experience a cookie that truly went viral.” — Jason McGowan, Crumbl CEO

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After igniting widespread buzz and overwhelming fan excitement, the Dubai Chocolate Cookie has earned an encore—giving customers more time to enjoy the flavor that took over social feeds. The Dubai Chocolate Cookie is a rich brownie cookie layered with crunchy Kataifi and pistachio filling, finished with milk chocolate and a drizzle of pistachio cream.The encore is a direct response to customer enthusiasm and fan-driven momentum. From nonstop orders to viral posts and rave reviews, fans made it clear they weren’t ready to say goodbye just yet. The encore reflects Crumbl’s commitment to listening to its community and celebrating the flavors that spark genuine connection.“When our customers speak this loudly, we listen,” said Jason McGowan, CEO and co-founder of Crumbl. “The response to the Dubai Chocolate Cookie has been incredible, and extending its time on the menu was an easy decision. This encore is about celebrating our community and giving even more people the chance to experience a cookie that truly went viral.”The Dubai Chocolate Cookie is available now at Crumbl locations nationwide. Customers can pick it up in store, order online or through the Crumbl app, or enjoy it via delivery—making it easy to experience (or re-experience) the fan favorite that’s still stealing the spotlight.About CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. With nearly 1,200 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico, Crumbl’s rotating menu offers both classic flavors every week along with its signature rotating menu. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts and at crumbl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.