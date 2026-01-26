Wolico Taps CYPFER to Power AI-Driven Innovation in Cybersecurity

The Move Unites Two Innovators to Push the Boundaries of Risk Management and Threat Intelligence in a Digital World

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence transforms how companies understand and mitigate digital threats, Wolico has partnered with CYPFER to bring advanced cybersecurity capabilities into its ecosystem of data-driven innovation.

Wolico, known for its AI-powered platform designed to streamline how businesses govern, explore, and apply data, now takes a bold step toward fortifying its internal and external infrastructure. By integrating CYPFER’s leading-edge cybersecurity intelligence, Wolico gains the ability to not only protect sensitive environments, but also to proactively anticipate vulnerabilities and defend the integrity of its technology and client-facing systems.

“At Wolico, we’re shaping the future of intelligent risk management,” said Carlo Bertelli, CEO of Wolico. “This partnership with CYPFER gives us confidence and capacity to scale securely in a data-first, AI-powered world.”

The collaboration reflects a growing reality: as innovation accelerates, cybersecurity must evolve just as quickly. For CYPFER CEO Daniel Tobok, the alignment is part of a broader movement toward intelligent digital resilience.

“Innovation without protection is exposure,” Tobok said. “Wolico is pioneering how companies use AI to power decision-making, and our role is to make sure that innovation is safeguarded from end to end.”

Together, CYPFER and Wolico represent a forward-thinking alliance built for the future of enterprise risk, data intelligence, and digital trust.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, Caribbean, and Amsterdam. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Response & Recovery – Fast containment and full restoration to minimize downtime.

Incident Response – Expert, recovery-focused support for ransomware, BEC, and advanced threats.

Digital Forensics – Investigations to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect data.

Post-Breach Restoration – On-site or remote recovery teams restoring systems and operations quickly.

Cyber Risk Services & Retainers – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and guaranteed priority access to CYPFER’s recovery experts.

CYPFER is a global force in cybersecurity, operating from offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands.

With more than 200 full-time experts protecting organizations across six continents and 12 time zones, CYPFER delivers unmatched scale and expertise. As part of its ongoing global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

