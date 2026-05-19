CYPFER announces Cyrface™, a Proprietary, Patent-Pending AI Platform Built to Keep Organizations Left of Breach

Developed with Databricks’ AI Accelerator Program, Cyrface turns static risk assessments into dynamic intelligence, predictive alerts, and C-Suite reporting

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As threat actors use artificial intelligence to accelerate attacks, sharpen social engineering, find exploitable weaknesses, and scale campaigns, organizations can no longer rely on static point-in-time cyber risk assessments.

CYPFER today announced the launch of Cyrface™, a proprietary, patent-pending AI-powered cyber risk and posture intelligence platform designed to help organizations assess, measure, and continuously strengthen cybersecurity readiness before disruption occurs.

Cyrface was built for an AI-driven threat environment where attackers move faster than traditional assessment cycles. Many cyber risk quantification tools and advisory-led assessments remain consultative, manual, and episodic. By the time an assessment is completed, the threat environment may already have changed.

Cyrface replaces that static model with a dynamic approach that continuously evaluates posture against evolving attack vectors, live threat intelligence, adversary tactics, and industry-specific risk patterns. The platform helps organizations move left of breach by anticipating likely attacks, identifying insufficient controls, and providing prescriptive remediation guidance before adversaries reach the network.

“Bad actors are using AI to make attacks faster, smarter, and harder to detect. It takes AI to fight AI,” said Jason Hogg, Executive Chairman of CYPFER, Founder of Cyrface, and inventor of the platform. “Cyrface was built because traditional cyber risk assessment has been too static, too subjective, and too disconnected from the real-world threat environment. Organizations need a living view of cyber readiness that changes as the threat landscape changes. Cyrface gives leadership teams that visibility, connects technical gaps to financial exposure, and provides a clear roadmap for action.”

Developed over several years in close collaboration with Databricks through its AI Accelerator Program, and AI native foundry partner zeb, Cyrface supports a secure, scalable, agentic AI approach emphasizing tokenization, anonymization, and data protection.

Cyrface ingests security documentation, evaluates organizations across 16 security domains, maps controls against leading frameworks, and generates executive and technical reporting. Designed for organizations facing enterprise-level cyber demands without enterprise-scale resources, the platform extends beyond assessment by monitoring attack vectors across industries and regions in real time.

That intelligence is informed by CYPFER’s global digital forensics and incident response work, post-breach remediation engagements, and CYNTURION’s proactive services, including penetration testing, red teaming, threat intelligence, and deep and dark web monitoring. When a new attack vector emerges, Cyrface evaluates how it could affect organizations with similar risk characteristics, adjusts posture scores, extrapolates potential impact, and issues predictive alerts with specific remediation recommendations.

“Cybersecurity has evolved into a business continuity and enterprise risk issue,” said Daniel Tobok, Chief Executive Officer of CYPFER. “Executives, boards, insurers, legal teams, CISOs, and technical teams all need faster answers, stronger context, and clearer direction. Cyrface helps connect those audiences. It gives boards and executives plain-English visibility into cyber posture and financial exposure, while also giving security teams the technical depth they need to act.”

Unlike managed detection and response platforms, which remain critical but often focus on activity already occurring inside or near the environment, Cyrface is designed to help organizations get ahead of breach. It assumes an attack is coming and helps determine whether the organization is prepared, where it is exposed, and which actions create the greatest risk reduction.

The platform translates cyber posture into a practical remediation roadmap for CISOs, technology leaders, executives, and boards to prioritize investment, align remediation with fiscal planning, and support enterprise risk decisions. Board members and executives can access plain-English reporting, financial exposure analysis, maturity trends, and business implications, while CISOs and technical teams can drill into detailed findings, framework mappings, and threat-informed priorities.

“Historically, the C-suite has not had a direct, usable view into cyber posture,” Hogg added. “Cyrface changes that. The platform can speak in board-level language, quantify risk in financial terms, and still go as deep technically as the CISO or security team needs. It creates a shared operating picture between leadership and technology teams, which is essential when organizations need budget, urgency, and alignment.”

Core capabilities include:

• AI-powered document ingestion and automated control mapping

• Continuous scoring across 16 security domains

• Dynamic attack-vector monitoring across industries and geographies

• Predictive alerts tied to organizational posture and risk profile

• Financial exposure analysis connected to remediation priorities

• Board-ready reporting and technical remediation guidance

• Framework alignment, vendor risk evaluation, posture drift detection, audit-ready exports, and compliance support

Cyrface also strengthens CYPFER’s broader ecosystem. By establishing a measurable baseline before an incident occurs, CYPFER’s recovery-led incident response teams and CYNTURION’s offensive security specialists can move faster during active engagements, reduce investigative delays, and focus remediation with greater precision. Following a breach, Cyrface helps affected organizations build a recovery and investment roadmap that supports operational restoration, insurer expectations, legal and regulatory response, and board-level budget approval.

“At CYPFER, we have seen firsthand how costly uncertainty becomes during a cyber event,” said Tobok. “One of the biggest challenges organizations face during an incident is not knowing what they have, where they are exposed, or what needs to be fixed first. Cyrface creates that operational baseline before a crisis begins and helps organizations make smarter decisions during recovery.”

Cyrface will be distributed through a channel partner model, with CYPFER as its preferred partner for digital forensics and incident response and CYNTURION as its preferred partner for offensive security and proactive cyber services.

About Cyrface™

Cyrface is a proprietary, patent-pending AI-powered cyber risk and posture intelligence platform for assessing, measuring, and continuously improving security maturity. Designed for the modern mid-market, Cyrface combines AI-powered ingestion, continuous scoring, dynamic threat monitoring, predictive alerts, financial exposure analysis, compliance mapping, and board-ready reporting.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a global cybersecurity and recovery-led incident response organization delivering end-to-end cyber services across preparedness, response, recovery, digital forensics, threat intelligence, offensive security, and advisory. Operating 24x7 with in-house experts and no outsourcing, CYPFER helps organizations reduce business interruption, accelerate recovery, and navigate cyber events with confidence. www.cypfer.com

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