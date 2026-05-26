The Napoleon Hill Foundation Taps CYPFER to Protect One of Personal Development’s Most Influential Legacies

As Timeless Intellectual Property Faces Modern Digital Risks, The Napoleon Hill Foundation Moves to Safeguard Content, Archives, and Global Educational Platform

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Napoleon Hill Foundation, steward of one of the most influential personal development and success philosophies in modern history, has tapped CYPFER, the global authority on cyber intelligence, advisory, and digital protection, to safeguard its intellectual property and digital ecosystem.

For decades, Napoleon Hill’s teachings have shaped entrepreneurs, business leaders, and personal development communities worldwide through books, educational programs, licensing, and media distribution. As legacy brands continue expanding across digital platforms, protecting archives, content integrity, and educational assets has become increasingly important.

“Napoleon Hill’s work continues to inspire generations of entrepreneurs and leaders around the world,” said a representative of the Napoleon Hill Foundation. “Protecting that legacy across today’s digital landscape is an important responsibility, and CYPFER brings the expertise needed to support that mission.”

CYPFER will provide strategic cybersecurity advisory and digital protection services designed to monitor threats, safeguard intellectual property, and help preserve the integrity of the Foundation’s digital assets and educational platforms.

For CYPFER CEO Daniel Tobok, the engagement reflects a broader trend involving globally recognized legacy brands and educational institutions.

“When intellectual property carries the level of influence and historical significance of Napoleon Hill’s work, protecting it becomes essential,” said Tobok. “We are proud to support the Foundation in preserving and securing that legacy for future generations.”

As educational platforms and historical intellectual property continue to evolve across digital media, the collaboration highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity in protecting influential ideas, archives, and global learning communities.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a private global cybersecurity firm that helps organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents through recovery-led incident response, digital forensics, cyber risk services, and 24x7 global support, delivering Cyber Certainty™ when it matters most.

With elite incident responders, recovery specialists, threat researchers, and digital forensics experts across North America, Europe, LATAM, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, CYPFER provides 24x7x365 cybersecurity support to organizations worldwide. Trusted by global enterprises, law firms, insurance carriers, and strategic partners, CYPFER is known for its hands-on, white-glove approach that combines deep technical expertise with strategic guidance, clear communication, and relentless execution when every second matters.

Core Incident Response & Recovery services include:

Ransomware Response, Recovery & Post-Breach Restoration – Rapid on-site and remote containment and coordinated response leveraging tactical threat actor communications to uncover the full scope of impact, stabilize operations, and restore systems with minimal disruption.

Incident Response – Recovery-focused support for ransomware, business email compromise, and advanced cyber threats.

CYCOMMS – Tactical recovery capability embedded directly into CYPFER’s Incident Response model, designed to slow attacker escalation, validate breach claims, reduce pressure on leadership, and protect restoration timelines while technical teams regain control.

Digital Forensics – Investigations designed to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, unauthorized access, and data compromise.

Cyber Readiness & Advisory services include:

Cyber Risk Services – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and readiness assessments designed to identify gaps and strengthen cyber resilience.

Incident Response & Recovery Retainers – Flexible retainers providing guaranteed priority access to CYPFER’s global experts, 24x7x365 rapid response support, and scalable coverage tailored to organizational needs.

Advanced Intelligence & Innovation capabilities include:

CYNTURION™ Group – CYPFER’s cyber-physical risk and intelligence division, delivering proactive assessments across digital, behavioural, and physical environments to help organizations reduce risk before threats escalate. Built by former CIA, NSA, FBI, and JSOC operators.

Cyrface – An AI-powered assessment platform leveraged through CYPFER to deliver continuous cyber posture visibility and real-time risk insights across 16 security domains. Designed to move organizations beyond static point-in-time assessments, Cyrface helps identify security gaps earlier, strengthen decision making, and quantify financial cyber risk.

CYPFER operates globally from offices across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands, with more than 250 cybersecurity professionals across six continents and 12 time zones. As part of its continued global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact CYPFER’s PR Team at news@cypfer.com.

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