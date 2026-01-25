Fitzgerald, Ben Hill County, GA (January 25, 2026) - At the request of the Fitzgerald Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Shekela Woodard, age 29, of Fitzgerald, GA.

On Sunday, January 25, 2026, at about 2:30 a.m., a 911 call was received in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Sullivan Court, Fitzgerald, Ben Hill County, Georgia. When officers arrived, they discovered Woodard had been shot and killed. It was reported there was a party being held at the home at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Regional Office in Perry at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.