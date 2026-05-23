Milledgeville, Baldwin County, GA (May 22, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged David Allen Barber, age 53, of Sparta, Baldwin County, Georgia, with one count of Child Molestation, one count of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, and one count of Grooming.

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations that Barber had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor. The investigation revealed Barber had sexual contact with a minor at his home.

Barber was arrested on May 22, 2026, and booked into the Baldwin County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.