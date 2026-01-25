Submit Release
Request for Information - Brookfield Float Bridge (LSA)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2000375

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato                   

STATION:  Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/24/25 @ approximately 2241 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 65 near Float Bridge, Brookfield

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

 

ACCUSED:  unknown

 

 

VICTIM: Town of Brookfield

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 24, 2026, at approximately 10:41pm, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks investigated a reported Hit & Run resulting in damage to a street sign and fence at the intersection of VT Route 65 and Stone Rd in the town of Brookfield, VT (near the Float Bridge). Investigation indicates a silver/grey in color Toyota 4Runner struck a snowbank, continuing to hit a street sign, which fell and damaged a fence. Photos of the suspected vehicle and property damage have been attached as reference.

 

The State Police is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the vehicle and any parties involved in this crash. The vehicle would likely have front driver side or rear passenger side body damage. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.

 

