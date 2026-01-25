Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // DUI CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A2000525                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle

STATION: St Albans                               

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/23/2026 / 2319 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105 / VT Route 236

VIOLATION: DUI

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

ACCUSED: Journi Luten

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Journi Luten

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On January 23rd, 2026, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a crash located on VT Route 105 by VT Route 236. Journi Luten (25) was identified as the operator of the motor vehicle. While speaking with Luten, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Luten was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks for processing. Luten was ultimately issued a citation for DUI.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026         

COURT: Franklin

LODGED: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

