St. Albans Barracks // DUI CRASH

CASE#: 26A2000525
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/23/2026 / 2319 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105 / VT Route 236
VIOLATION: DUI
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
ACCUSED: Journi Luten
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Journi Luten
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 23rd, 2026, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a crash located on VT Route 105 by VT Route 236. Journi Luten (25) was identified as the operator of the motor vehicle. While speaking with Luten, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Luten was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks for processing. Luten was ultimately issued a citation for DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026
COURT: Franklin
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
