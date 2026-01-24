Columbus - The State Board of Pardons and Paroles conducted Victim Impact Sessions Tuesday in Columbus. Three of Georgia’s five board members listened as victims told of the impact that the crimes continue to have on their lives.

Parole Board Vice Chairman Wayne Bennett conducted the meetings with the victims.

“You can’t prepare yourself fully to understand what these victims continue to go through but as Board Members making parole decisions, it is very important to receive this information first-hand and have it to consider regarding the future of the offender,” stated Bennett.

Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Don Kelly requested the meetings through the Georgia Office of Victim Services.

“Victims have many questions about the parole process, and many cannot understand why state law mandates possible parole for these offenders. It is a tremendous thing the parole board is doing by meeting face-to-face with victims and considering the impact on victims when they weigh a parole decision,” said Kelly.

Victim Impact Sessions are a collaboration involving the district attorney, the Georgia Office of Victim Services and the Georgia Parole Board. Crime victims meet with a board member to discuss the impact of the crime. Information from the session is then included in the case file that the Board maintains on the offender and reviews when making a parole decision.

Board Members Kimberly McCoy and Josh Waters joined the sessions and also heard from the victims in the cases.

District attorneys desiring to have victims meet with the parole board can contact the Board directly, the Georgia Office of Victim Services or contact the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia.

Contact [email protected] or call 404-657-9450.