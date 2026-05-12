May 12, 2026

PUBLIC NOTICE

OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, 1000 Indian Springs Drive, Forsyth, Georgia 31029, Room C-115.

Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.

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La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.

Director of Legal Services

Executive Secretary to the Board