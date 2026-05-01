May 1, 2026

Public Notice
Open Meeting

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026, is canceled. 

__________________________
La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.
Director of Legal Services 
Executive Secretary to the Board

 

 