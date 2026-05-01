May 1, 2026

Public Notice

Open Meeting

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026, is canceled.

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La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.

Director of Legal Services

Executive Secretary to the Board