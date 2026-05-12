Board Meeting Agenda June 29, 2026 1 P.M. Location:

Georgia Public Safety Training Center

1000 Indian Springs Drive

Forsyth, Georgia 31029

Room C-115 I. Call to Order II. Welcome/Remarks - Chair Holmes III. Approval of Agenda IV. Adoption of Minutes from April 14, 2026, Board Meeting V. Old Business None VI. New Business A. Election of Parole Board’s Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2027 B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole VII. Adjournment

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