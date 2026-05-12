Board Meeting Agenda

June 29, 2026

1 P.M.

Location:
Georgia Public Safety Training Center
1000 Indian Springs Drive
Forsyth, Georgia 31029
Room C-115

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Chair Holmes

III. Approval of Agenda

IV. Adoption of Minutes from April 14, 2026, Board Meeting

V. Old Business

None

VI. New Business        

A. Election of Parole Board’s Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2027

B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training

C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole 

VII. Adjournment