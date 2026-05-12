The Agenda for the June Parole Board Meeting is Published
Board Meeting Agenda
June 29, 2026
1 P.M.
Location:
Georgia Public Safety Training Center
1000 Indian Springs Drive
Forsyth, Georgia 31029
Room C-115
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Chair Holmes
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Adoption of Minutes from April 14, 2026, Board Meeting
V. Old Business
None
VI. New Business
A. Election of Parole Board’s Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2027
B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training
C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole
VII. Adjournment
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