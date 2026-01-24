Royalton Barracks / DUI#2

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2000360

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Clark

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933





DATE/TIME: 01/24/26 / 1000hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 N MM20.8

VIOLATION: DUI #2





ACCUSED: Isaiah Valezquez

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/24/26 at approximately 1000hrs, Vermont State Police aired a BOL (be on the lookout) for a vehicle traveling erratically on I91 N in the town of Hartford. Troopers located the vehicle on the side of the roadway on I89 N in the town of Royalton. Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment while interacting with the operator, identified as Isaiah Velasquez, 34, of Barre. Valasquez was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing before being released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/10/26 / 0830hrs

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.