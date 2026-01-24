Royalton Barracks / DUI#2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2000360
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Clark
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/24/26 / 1000hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 N MM20.8
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Isaiah Valezquez
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/24/26 at approximately 1000hrs, Vermont State Police aired a BOL (be on the lookout) for a vehicle traveling erratically on I91 N in the town of Hartford. Troopers located the vehicle on the side of the roadway on I89 N in the town of Royalton. Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment while interacting with the operator, identified as Isaiah Velasquez, 34, of Barre. Valasquez was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing before being released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/10/26 / 0830hrs
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
