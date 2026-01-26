NEXA completes acquisition of Sonim

Sonim is now part of NEXA

Asset acquisition strengthens enterprise mobility offering and delivers innovative, purpose-built solutions for enterprise and government customers

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXA (formerly Social Mobile) has completed its acquisition of Sonim Technologies (“Sonim”), the US-based leader in ultra-rugged, mission-critical communication devices for enterprise, government and public safety markets. The acquisition is a key milestone in NEXA’s strategy to expand its leadership in purpose-built enterprise mobility solutions and deliver innovative, scalable offerings to customers worldwide.The integration of Sonim’s rugged device portfolio with NEXA’s custom enterprise solutions creates a trusted partner for organizations seeking end-to-end mobility solutions. Together, the companies will offer a comprehensive range of TAA-compliant hardware and software solutions with enterprise-level certifications designed to lower total cost of ownership (TCO) while ensuring reliability and scalability.CEO of NEXA Robert Morcos said, “We are excited to welcome Sonim and its talented team to the NEXA family. Sonim’s reputation for rugged, mission-critical mobile communications aligns seamlessly with NEXA’s expertise in delivering purpose-built enterprise solutions. Now, with approximately 250 team members, we are uniquely positioned to help customers operate more securely, scale with confidence, and perform in the most demanding environments. This combination strengthens our ability to innovate faster and deliver even greater value to our global customer base.”The Sonim product line will continue to build on its strong market position in ultra-rugged, mission-critical communication devices. As a result of the acquisition, Sonim will transition from a publicly traded company to a privately held entity. This change will allow Sonim to focus on long-term growth and innovation as part of NEXA’s portfolio of purpose-built enterprise mobility solutions. Sonim will remain focused on serving industries such as first responders, transportation, logistics, and construction, amongst others, while leveraging NEXA’s expertise in custom enterprise solutions to expand its offerings.About NEXANEXAis a global innovator of enterprise mobility, specializing in private label solutions that empower organizations to work smarter and scale faster. Our diversified portfolio spans handhelds, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices, each designed in the USA, fully certified, and built to meet the highest industry standards.Established in 2011 and with more than 15 million devices deployed globally, NEXA has a proven track record of delivering secure, scalable mobility solutions that integrate seamlessly into enterprise ecosystems. From healthcare and transportation to the public sector and defense, our solutions are engineered for performance, durability, and long-term deployment. U.S.-based design expertise combined with global reach ensures solutions that meet the exact requirements of our myriad and varied client base.For more information, please visitMedia Contacts:Jay NicholsNichols Communicationsjay@nicholscomm.com

