Social Mobile Announces Rebrand to NEXA, Ushering in the Next Generation of Enterprise Mobility

NEXA

Social Mobile®, a global leader in enterprise mobility solutions, today announced that it is rebranding as NEXA®.

Social Mobile was an important part of our story. But today, we are entirely focused on enterprise mobility – designing and deploying purpose-built solutions that help our clients scale globally.” — Robert Morcos, CEO and Founder

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Mobile, a global leader in enterprise mobility solutions, today announced that it is rebranding as NEXA, a bold new identity that reflects its evolution from its inception fourteen years ago as a consumer-focused phone manufacturer to a provider of fully customized, scalable enterprise mobility solutions.Why Rebrand?Founded in 2011, Social Mobile began by creating consumer phones with a dedicated "social launcher" button to connect users with their favorite networks. Over time, the company evolved into a pioneer in enterprise mobility, delivering private-label devices and end-to-end mobility services for some of the world’s largest organizations.“Social Mobile was an important part of our story,” said Robert Morcos, CEO and Founder of NEXA. “But today, our business is entirely focused on enterprise mobility – designing and deploying purpose-built solutions that help our clients scale globally. The name NEXA signals our commitment to building the next generation of enterprise innovation.”A History of InnovationSince its founding, NEXA has been at the forefront of enterprise mobility innovation. The company was among the first OEMs to partner with Android Enterprise and became Google’s very first EDLA partner, setting a new industry standard. NEXA also broke new ground by creating the first Google-certified device outside the traditional phone and tablet form factor.It later launched Rhino Mobility, a portfolio dedicated exclusively to enterprise-grade devices, and Mambo EMM, a device management solution powered by Android Management APIs. The company also developed device platforms that enable clients to create custom hardware with dramatically faster time-to-market and lower costs.NEXA’s relentless focus on innovation has earned it the Android Solution Innovator of the Year award and multiple recognitions from peers and industry leaders worldwide.The Future of Enterprise MobilityNEXA believes that the era of one-size-fits-all, off-the-shelf mobility solutions is over. Enterprises are increasingly seeking purpose-built devices tailored to their unique operational, security, and compliance requirements.NEXA delivers private-label mobility solutions for enterprises, offering handhelds, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices designed in the USA, globally certified, and built for long-term deployment. With more than 15 million devices deployed worldwide, NEXA has a well-established track record of success across industries, including healthcare, transportation, logistics, public safety, and defense.The company’s solutions go far beyond hardware, encompassing design, certification, deployment, and lifecycle management. This end-to-end approach eliminates complexity and ensures compliance, security, and scalability for enterprise clients.“This rebrand represents more than just a name change. It’s a reflection of how far we’ve come and where we’re headed,” says Christian Paul, VP of Marketing at NEXA. “Our clients rely on us to deliver not just devices but complete mobility ecosystems that help them innovate and grow. NEXA positions us to tell that story more powerfully, globally, and in a way that reflects the scale of our impact.”Continuity Across BrandsThe rebrand to NEXA will not affect the company’s other successful brands. Rhino Mobility, known for enterprise-grade hardware, and Mambo EMM, its mobility management platform, will remain unchanged.To explore the full range of NEXA’s solutions, learn more about our innovation story, and discover how we can help your organization scale its mobility strategy, visit www.nexamobility.com About NEXANEXAis a global innovator of enterprise mobility, specializing in private label solutions that empower organizations to work smarter and scale faster. Our diversified portfolio spans handhelds, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices, each designed in the USA, fully certified, and built to meet the highest industry standards.Established in 2011 and with more than 15 million devices deployed globally, NEXA has a proven track record of delivering secure, scalable mobility solutions that integrate seamlessly into enterprise ecosystems. From healthcare and transportation to the public sector and defense, our solutions are engineered for performance, durability, and long-term deployment. U.S.-based design expertise combined with global reach ensures solutions that meet the exact requirements of our myriad and varied client base.At NEXA, we believe the future of enterprise mobility is purpose-built, compliant, and globally ready, and we’re standing behind that belief by building the next generation of enterprise innovation.To learn more about NEXA, visit: www.nexamobility.com For press inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.