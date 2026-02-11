Android for Enterprise Leader NEXA Introduces New Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2026

NEXA

Following the acquisition of mission-critical innovator Sonim, the combined entity will showcase its portfolio at the world’s largest wireless conference

At MWC26, we're excited to show how the combined capabilities and partnerships of NEXA and Sonim are reshaping what's possible for our front-line and enterprise customers.” — Robert Morcos, CEO

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXA , a leader in Android for the enterprise, today announced its presence at MWC26 Barcelona, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event, during the conference’s 20th anniversary, taking place between 2–5 March 2026 Fira de Barcelona’s iconic Gran Via. Following its strategic acquisition of Sonim, NEXA is bringing a robust, expanded portfolio and will showcase its latest industry innovations at this iconic venue.“Today, in the era of AI, there is no smarter approach to connectivity than creating unique solutions tailored specifically to your use case and leveraging the latest technologies. Given this year’s show theme of ‘The IQ Era,’ we’re very much looking forward to showcasing how smarter connectivity makes for better business,” said Robert Morcos, CEO at NEXA. “At MWC26, we're excited to show how our combined capabilities and partnerships are reshaping what's possible for our front-line and enterprise customers.”NEXA is showcasing its RhinoMobility RedCap (Reduced Capability) devices, delivering enhanced 5G performance for industrial and enterprise applications with scalable, cost-efficient deployments. Complementing this, NEXA is unveiling the Rhino V1 wearable 5G platform, built on Qualcomm’snewly launched wearable Snapdragon 5G platform, offering advanced processing, low power consumption, and robust connectivity for wrist-worn devices. Designed for mission-critical applications, it supports real-time monitoring, workflow integration, and wearable health tracking with extended battery life and reliable performance.Together, these devices highlight NEXA’s ability to create custom Android solutions for specific organizational needs, driving innovation across industrial IoT, healthcare, and enterprise operations. By leveraging scalable platforms and a TCO-driven approach, organizations can deploy solutions faster, reduce costs, and bring new innovations to market efficiently.In addition to its RedCap and wearable offerings, MWC attendees will get an exclusive preview of NEXA and Sonim’s combined technology roadmaps, setting the stage for the next wave of 5G-Advanced capabilities.Where to Find NEXA at MWC 2026:To meet with NEXA leadership and the Sonim team, or see product demos, visit one of the stands below or contact events@nexamobility.com.• NEXA & Sonim meeting room in Hall 3 PMR 3A13PEx (Premium meeting room area)• QUALCOMM in Hall 3, 3E10, to learn more about the Rhino RedCap H1 dongle series, Rhino V1 5G wearable platform, and the Sonim MegaConnect™ HPUE mobile hotspot• Ericsson Pavilion in Hall 2 to learn more about the Sonim XP Pro series and Rhino RedCap H1 dongle series• Teledyne FLIR in Hall 7, 7B6, to learn more about the Sonim XP Pro Thermal 5G smartphone• pureLIFI Stand in Hall 7, 7B27, to learn more about the Sonim 5G fixed wireless access self-install routerThe joint NEXA and Sonim team will be available across these locations to discuss the new portfolio, demonstrate devices, and meet with partners and industry leaders.About NEXANEXA (formerly Social Mobile) is a global innovator in enterprise mobility, specializing in purpose-built, private-label solutions that empower organizations to work smarter and scale faster. As a validated Google Android Enterprise Gold Partner, NEXA provides a comprehensive ecosystem of custom handhelds, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices designed in the USA and engineered for mission-critical reliability. With over 15 million devices deployed across more than 50 countries, NEXA handles every stage of the mobility lifecycle—from custom hardware design and global supply chain management to enterprise mobility management (EMM) via its proprietary Mambo platform. Serving industries such as healthcare, transportation, retail, and defense, NEXA is dedicated to delivering secure, scalable, and long-term mobile infrastructure for the world’s leading enterprises.To learn more, visit www.nexamobility.com or follow NEXA on LinkedIn.Media Contact:Nichols Communications for NEXA, Inc.Jay Nichols+1 408 772 1551jay@nicholscomm.com

