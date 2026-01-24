Submit Release
Gov. McMaster, State Officials to Hold Media Briefing

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on the winter storm's potential impacts on South Carolina tomorrow, Saturday, January 24 at 2:00 PM. 

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state officials

WHAT: Media briefing

WHEN: Tomorrow, Saturday, January 24 at 2:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Note: SCETV will provide coverage, which can be accessed through live stream here

