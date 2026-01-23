Senate Resolution 210 Printer's Number 1400

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - maternal mortality rate in the United States, from a low of 7.2

deaths per 100,000 live births in 1987 to 15.9, 17.3 and 18

deaths per 100,000 in 2012, 2013 and 2014, respectively; and

WHEREAS, The national Pregnancy Mortality Surveillance System

indicates that the rate of pregnancy-related deaths varies by

race, ethnicity and age, with Black women and birthing people

having the highest mortality rate at more than 40 deaths per

every 100,000 live births; and

WHEREAS, The 2025 Pennsylvania Maternal Mortality Review

Annual Report on deaths occurring in 2021 indicates an overall

pregnancy-associated mortality ratio of 97 deaths per 100,000

live births; and

WHEREAS, Black women and birthing people in Pennsylvania are

two times more likely to experience pregnancy-related mortality

with a maternal mortality rate of 186 deaths per 100,000 live

births and are two to three times more likely to experience

pregnancy-related mortality nationally; and

WHEREAS, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

recommends maternal deaths be investigated through state-based

reviews to identify the causes of pregnancy-related deaths and

recommend ways to decrease maternal death rates; and

WHEREAS, The General Assembly approved and the Governor

signed Act 24 of 2018, known as the Maternal Mortality Review

Act, establishing the multidisciplinary Maternal Mortality

Review Committee, as a first step to address the serious issue

of increasing maternal mortality across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The committee is tasked with examining pregnancy-

related deaths, developing prevention recommendations and

increasing public and professional awareness of the incidence of

pregnancy-related deaths and strategies to prevent maternal

20260SR0210PN1400

