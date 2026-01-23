Senate Resolution 210 Printer's Number 1400
PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - maternal mortality rate in the United States, from a low of 7.2
deaths per 100,000 live births in 1987 to 15.9, 17.3 and 18
deaths per 100,000 in 2012, 2013 and 2014, respectively; and
WHEREAS, The national Pregnancy Mortality Surveillance System
indicates that the rate of pregnancy-related deaths varies by
race, ethnicity and age, with Black women and birthing people
having the highest mortality rate at more than 40 deaths per
every 100,000 live births; and
WHEREAS, The 2025 Pennsylvania Maternal Mortality Review
Annual Report on deaths occurring in 2021 indicates an overall
pregnancy-associated mortality ratio of 97 deaths per 100,000
live births; and
WHEREAS, Black women and birthing people in Pennsylvania are
two times more likely to experience pregnancy-related mortality
with a maternal mortality rate of 186 deaths per 100,000 live
births and are two to three times more likely to experience
pregnancy-related mortality nationally; and
WHEREAS, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
recommends maternal deaths be investigated through state-based
reviews to identify the causes of pregnancy-related deaths and
recommend ways to decrease maternal death rates; and
WHEREAS, The General Assembly approved and the Governor
signed Act 24 of 2018, known as the Maternal Mortality Review
Act, establishing the multidisciplinary Maternal Mortality
Review Committee, as a first step to address the serious issue
of increasing maternal mortality across this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The committee is tasked with examining pregnancy-
related deaths, developing prevention recommendations and
increasing public and professional awareness of the incidence of
pregnancy-related deaths and strategies to prevent maternal
