Senate Bill 1149 Printer's Number 1398
PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1398
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1149
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, VOGEL, KEARNEY,
J. WARD, STEFANO, PICOZZI, BROWN, CULVER AND SAVAL,
JANUARY 23, 2026
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 23, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled
"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of
controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;
conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and
Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of
controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring
registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the
revocation or suspension of certain licenses and
registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for
authority to control.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233,
No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and
Cosmetic Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 3. Authority to Control.--* * *
(b.1) Notwithstanding subsection (a) or (c)(1), immediately
upon approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration,
the pharmaceutical composition of synthetic psilocybin shall be
scheduled in a manner to coincide with Federal law, including 21
U.S.C. Ch. 13 Subch. I (relating to control and enforcement),
