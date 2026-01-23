Senate Bill 1149 Printer's Number 1398

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1398

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1149

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, VOGEL, KEARNEY,

J. WARD, STEFANO, PICOZZI, BROWN, CULVER AND SAVAL,

JANUARY 23, 2026

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 23, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled

"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of

controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;

conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and

Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of

controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring

registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the

revocation or suspension of certain licenses and

registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for

authority to control.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233,

No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and

Cosmetic Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 3. Authority to Control.--* * *

(b.1) Notwithstanding subsection (a) or (c)(1), immediately

upon approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration,

the pharmaceutical composition of synthetic psilocybin shall be

scheduled in a manner to coincide with Federal law, including 21

U.S.C. Ch. 13 Subch. I (relating to control and enforcement),

