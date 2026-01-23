Senate Resolution 211 Printer's Number 1401
PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - WHEREAS, There are concerns that the Municipalities Planning
Code and its processes are outdated and ineffective; and
WHEREAS, Legislation providing for various amendments to
sections of the Municipalities Planning Code has received
bipartisan and bicameral support; and
WHEREAS, A formal study on this matter would be beneficial
for lawmakers as they consider this topic; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the
effectiveness and performance of the Municipalities Planning
Code and its preparation for review and enforcement under the
Department of Community and Economic Development; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That the study include:
(1) an examination of the impact of the Municipalities
Planning Code on housing affordability, local economic
development and revenue and the cost of zoning delays and
appeal proceedings;
(2) an examination of the administrative and compliance
costs imposed upon municipalities and the Commonwealth,
including:
(i) staffing;
(ii) procedural costs and fees; and
(iii) additional professional services;
(3) a review of the planning and zoning statutes and
practices of similarly situated peer states to identify best
practices and modernization trends; and
(4) a list of topics and issues that should be
considered prior to the General Assembly proceeding with
legislation that would comprehensively update the
