Senate Resolution 211 Printer's Number 1401

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - WHEREAS, There are concerns that the Municipalities Planning

Code and its processes are outdated and ineffective; and

WHEREAS, Legislation providing for various amendments to

sections of the Municipalities Planning Code has received

bipartisan and bicameral support; and

WHEREAS, A formal study on this matter would be beneficial

for lawmakers as they consider this topic; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the

effectiveness and performance of the Municipalities Planning

Code and its preparation for review and enforcement under the

Department of Community and Economic Development; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That the study include:

(1) an examination of the impact of the Municipalities

Planning Code on housing affordability, local economic

development and revenue and the cost of zoning delays and

appeal proceedings;

(2) an examination of the administrative and compliance

costs imposed upon municipalities and the Commonwealth,

including:

(i) staffing;

(ii) procedural costs and fees; and

(iii) additional professional services;

(3) a review of the planning and zoning statutes and

practices of similarly situated peer states to identify best

practices and modernization trends; and

(4) a list of topics and issues that should be

considered prior to the General Assembly proceeding with

legislation that would comprehensively update the

