Senate Bill 1150 Printer's Number 1399
PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - matter of agency business to the agenda. The reasons for the
changes to the agenda shall be announced at the meeting
before any vote is conducted to make the changes to the
agenda. The agency may subsequently take official action on
the matter added to the agenda. The agency shall post the
amended agenda on the agency's publicly accessible Internet
website, if available, and at the agency's principal office
location no later than the first business day following the
meeting at which the agenda was changed.
(2) This subsection shall not apply to a conference or a
working session under section 707 (relating to exceptions to
open meetings) or an executive session under section 708
(relating to executive sessions).]
(1) During the conduct of a meeting, an agency may add a
matter of agency business arising under subsection (b), (c)
or (d) to the agenda if:
(i) A majority of the individuals present and voting
approve the addition.
(ii) The reason for the change to the agenda is
announced at the meeting before any vote is conducted to
make the change to the agenda.
(2) After a vote under paragraph (1), the agency:
(i) May subsequently take official action on the
matter added to the agenda arising under subsection (b),
(c) or (d).
(ii) Shall post the amended agenda no later than the
first business day following the meeting at which the
agenda was changed in the following places:
(A) The agency's publicly accessible Internet
website, if available.
20260SB1150PN1399 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.