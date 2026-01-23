Submit Release
Senate Bill 1150 Printer's Number 1399

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - matter of agency business to the agenda. The reasons for the

changes to the agenda shall be announced at the meeting

before any vote is conducted to make the changes to the

agenda. The agency may subsequently take official action on

the matter added to the agenda. The agency shall post the

amended agenda on the agency's publicly accessible Internet

website, if available, and at the agency's principal office

location no later than the first business day following the

meeting at which the agenda was changed.

(2) This subsection shall not apply to a conference or a

working session under section 707 (relating to exceptions to

open meetings) or an executive session under section 708

(relating to executive sessions).]

(1) During the conduct of a meeting, an agency may add a

matter of agency business arising under subsection (b), (c)

or (d) to the agenda if:

(i) A majority of the individuals present and voting

approve the addition.

(ii) The reason for the change to the agenda is

announced at the meeting before any vote is conducted to

make the change to the agenda.

(2) After a vote under paragraph (1), the agency:

(i) May subsequently take official action on the

matter added to the agenda arising under subsection (b),

(c) or (d).

(ii) Shall post the amended agenda no later than the

first business day following the meeting at which the

agenda was changed in the following places:

(A) The agency's publicly accessible Internet

website, if available.

20260SB1150PN1399 - 2 -

