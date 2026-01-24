Secretary Noem Issues PSA Ahead of Weekend Winter Storm

Americans can go to ready.gov to learn how to stay safe, stay prepared, and stay alert

WASHINGTON – On Friday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem released a public service announcement (PSA) about the incoming winter storm that will affect the United States over the weekend.

“This weekend, the United States will experience a severe winter storm capable of producing heavy snow, dangerous freezing rain, and life-threatening wind chills. Power outages, road closures, and other impacts are expected to hit the Midwest, the East Coast, and even parts of the South,” said Secretary Noem. “I ask that all of you stay ready, stay alert, and prepare accordingly. The most important thing you can do is stay off the roads – for your own safety, but to also ensure that emergency services can get to where they need to go. Stay alert by keeping up with announcements from the state, the local, and federal agencies. And stay prepared by visiting ready.gov for resources. Thank you, and be safe.”

Americans can learn more about how to prepare and stay safe before, during, and after the winter storm by going to ready.gov.

