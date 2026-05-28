ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer Asking Oklahoma Officials to Not Release Illegal Alien Who Killed Four in Drunk-Driving Crash

The suspect now faces FOUR counts of second-degree murder and other charges

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a detainer asking officials in Oklahoma to not release an illegal alien who killed four people in a drunk-driving car crash.

On May 22, 2026, at half past midnight, Michael Salomon Rosario-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was driving the wrong way on the I-40 in Canadian County when he collided head-on with another vehicle.

The aftermath of the crash

According to local reports, the crash killed four people in the other vehicle. The victims, all of whom were between the ages of 18 and 20, were:

Kiercy Hickson, 20

Haliegh Salazar, 18

Quincy Jones, 19

Brad Palmer, 18

Rosario-Cruz was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On May 24, he was released from the hospital and booked into the Canadian County Jail.

The suspect: Michael Salomon Rosario-Cruz

He now faces charges that include FOUR counts of second-degree murder, TWO counts of DUI causing great bodily injury, transporting an open container, possession of a firearm with an altered identification during the commission of a felony, carrying firearms while under the influence, and wrong way on a one-way road.

“Four young Americans had their lives taken in Oklahoma by a criminal illegal alien who recklessly drove drunk. The illegal alien struck the victims’ vehicle head-on, causing the car to catch fire. He now faces criminal charges for murder, driving under the influence, and unlawful possession of a firearm,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “These young men and women had their whole lives ahead of them. This tragedy was completely preventable. This illegal alien should have never been in our country. Join me in praying for the families, friends, and loved ones of these victims.”

Rosario-Cruz entered the country illegally at an unknown date and time.

# # #